The BJP is leading in 19 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, election officials said.

BJD candidate is leading in one seat, and the Congress nominee in one constituency.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan, is leading from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat by 85,917 votes over his nearest BJD rival Pranab Prakash Das.

BJP national spokesperson, Sambit Patra is also leading by 68,757 votes over his nearest rival Arup Patnaik of the BJD in Puri Lok Sabha seat.

BJP candidate, Aparajita Sarangi, is leading over her nearest rival Manmath Routray of the BJD by 21,648 votes in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP national vice-president, Baijayant Panda, is leading over his nearest rival ,Ansuman Mohanty of the BJD by 12,990 votes in Kendrapara constituency.

The BJP candidates are ahead in Berhampur, Aska, Puri, Jagtsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi Lok Sabha seats.

Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka is leading in Koraput by 51,119 votes over his nearest rival, Kausalya Hikaka of the BJD.