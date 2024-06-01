The Lok Sabha Secretariat is gearing up for the Members of the Eighteen Lok Sabha with various preparations including seamless and paperless registration process.

Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Utpal Kumar Singh, conducted an inspection of the preparations on Friday, and has been monitoring the arrangements on day to day basis.

In a bid to reduce paperwork and make registration formalities of Members seamless, the registration process of the newly elected Members will be done through an online integrated software application. This software will capture bio profile data of Members of Parliaments but also includes solution for issuance of Parliament Identity Card based on Facial and Biometric Capturing and solution for issuance of CGHS card to Members & Spouses.

As many as 20 digital registration counters have been set up for end-to-end registration process and 70 officers have been trained to man these counters, a statement said.

“A team has been assigned the task to keep close tab on Election Commission website on the day of declaration of results and to enter the contact details of successful candidates in near real time. The dashboard would be available for the stakeholders to get updated information in near real time,” it added.

Transit accommodation have been prepared in various location in the capital city for newly elected MPs till they are provided regular accommodation by the House Committee, Lok Sabha.

“In a progressive stride from past practices, a software based computerized system for the allotment of Transit Accommodation to Members of the 18th Lok Sabha has been implemented,” it added.

Guideposts will be set up at all the three domestic terminals at IGI Airport and Railway Stations at New Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar to receive elected Members among other such preparations.