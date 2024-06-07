As the dust settles on the fierce Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the time has come to make good on the dramatic bets that were laid down amid the political warfare. The stage is set for a grand spectacle as promises made in the heat of the campaign trail now demand fulfillment.

In a dramatic twist, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who boldly wagered his moustache against his uncle Sharad Pawar’s party, finds himself on the losing side. Ajit publically announced that if any of the Sharad Pawar camp leaders especially his close family member re-visit voters after elections, he would remove his moustaches. Ajit said that his brother Srinivas and nephew Yugendra Pawar who sided with Sharad Pawar would get busy in their business and wouldn’t come back to Baramati. Today Srinivas, Yugendra along with Supriya Sule, started visits in the Baramati constituency. Srinivas said that he would continue to play a role in Baramati politics. Now, Ajit supporters, along with Sharad Pawar’s loyalists, eagerly await the moment when Ajit will appear, shorn of his moustache, marking a symbolic defeat and a striking transformation.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar faces a career-defining moment. With the Maha Vikas Aghadi securing a stunning 31 seats, far surpassing the 18-seat threshold he set, Shelar’s promise to retire from politics now looms large. Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena has publicly called on Shelar to honour his word and the political landscape watches intently to see if he will make his dramatic exit. Shiv Sena (Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut said that people will send Shelar in sanyas.

Gandhi cap bet

Adding to the spectacle, State Minister Abdul Sattar had vowed to keep his Gandhi cap firmly on his head until Union Minister Raosaheb Danve was defeated. Though Sattar is in Shiv Sena ( Shinde) camp which is in alliance with the BJP, he and Danve are political foes in Marathwada. Sattar said that he campaigned for Danve, but people had decided to defeat him. With Danve’s loss now a reality, Sattar prepares for a ceremonious removal of his cap, a gesture laden with symbolic weight.

But it’s not just the political bigwigs caught up in the bet game. In Solapur, a high-stakes wager unfolded between NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Prashant Babar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prashant Ingale. The bet? A cool ₹1 lakh on the outcome of the Solapur Lok Sabha constituency.

As the votes were tallied, it became clear that Congress leader Praniti Shinde had secured victory in Solapur and with that, Babar emerged as the winner of the wager. In a show of sportsmanship, Ingale promptly handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh, acknowledging his defeat. This bet, far from the usual political promises, added an intriguing personal twist to the electoral drama.

Lively bet

Kolhapur has its own unique election bet story. Here, supporters of Shahu Chhatrapati, the Congress candidate, and supporters of Sanjay Mandlik, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate, made a lively wager. They promised each other ₹50,000 in cash and the meat of eight goats. With Shahu Chhatrapati emerging victorious in the election, Mandlik’s supporters honoured their bet and the winning party accepted their prize in a grand celebration. The fulfilment of this wager became the centerpiece of a jubilant event, highlighting the colourful traditions that accompany electoral contests in Kolhapur.

Voters watch

As leaders and their supporters scramble to fulfil their bet promises, voters watch with bated breath, hoping that their elected representatives will also keep the promises made during the elections. Beyond the spectacle of wagers and celebrations, there is a deep-seated hope that these MPs will stand firm and not switch allegiances, a bitter occurrence that marred the political landscape in Maharashtra after the 2019 elections. The true drama, voters believe, lies in the steadfast commitment of their leaders to their duties and to the people who elected them.

