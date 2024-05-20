The fifth phase of voting that is being held in districts in Maharashtra saw an average voter turnout of 6.33 per cent till 9 am.

Mumbai’s six constituencies; Mumbai North saw a voter turnout of 6.19 per cent, North-West saw a turnout of 6.87 per cent, North-East saw a turnout of 6.83 per cent, North-Cental 6.01 per cent, South-Central 7.79 per cent and Mumbai - -South constituency 5.34 per cent up till 9 am.

Industrialists, politicians, Bollywood celebrities were seen standing in queues outside polling stations in Mumbai to cast their votes. RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das along with his family also cast their votes early morning in Mumbai.

“It’s a very proud moment for every Indian. It’s a moment of pride to participate in an election of 140 crore people. The process of voting today was very smooth, and I would like to congratulate the Election Commission of India, and all the officials who have been working throughout the country. It’s really a moment of pride for every Indian to vote in these elections. I appeal to every voter to come out and vote,” said RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das to the media.

“The fifth phase of polling is underway in Mumbai, and the rest of the country. Just like PM Modi said, everyone should take part in the festival of democracy. I believe that the people of Mumbai will come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote,” said BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal to ANI.