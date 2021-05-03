Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
After a close fight, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee finally lost to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by a margin of 1,957 votes.
While the counting went down to the wire as expected, Banerjee was pitted against her protégé turned bête noire Suvendu.
Despite her loss, she has shaken the Adihikari citadels of Purba Midnapore, and Paschim Midnapore that many, including the BJP, thought were impregnable. This justified the big-ticket induction of the Adhikari into the BJP and his rising prominence in the party.
The Trinamool Congress is demanding a recount in Nandigram, and Banerjee alleging that “there is some mischief” said she would move court against the result.
“How come one constituency has given a verdict that is completely against the mandate of the people of the State? They did some arrangement there. My people are telling me. I will move court against the results there,” she said.
As an afterthought, Banerjee added: “I know it does not matter for one seat. My party has got a resounding majority across the State.”
Rules state that Banerjee can still be sworn in as chief minister despite losing an election, but she has to win a by-election to continue holding the office.
Hinting at her national aspirations, she said, the Centre should look at free vaccination immediately for the entire 138 crore-odd population.”I speak on behalf of India. A cost of Rs 30,000 crore for free vaccination is not at all an issue for the Centre. They have the RBI, can release bonds or so on,” Banerjee said while threatening to go on a “dharna” if her demand is not met.
Claiming that controlling the Covid surge was her immediate priority, the Trinamool supremo said there would be victory rallies or processions. A later date will be announced.
Calling her “double century mandate” as “a landslide victory and a resounding win” Banerjee said: “Its not a double engine. But, a double century now. Bengal saved India and it democracy. We will give free vaccines to all here. Everybody should now shut up. And some officials, who sided with outsiders, remember that I am watching you. I know what you did."
Incidentally, Nandigram was the most fiercely contested seat this poll season. The chief minister herself took charge of the election campaign there, supervised poll-preparedness, which probably helped in the neck-to-neck fight.
Banerjee posted a battery of senior leaders to Nandigram to oversee the poll preparations. Trinamool’s national secretary Subrata Bakshi, veteran peasant movement leader Purnendu Bose, MP Dola Sen, among others, had camped in Nandigram for weeks.
The Nandigram campaign took a communal turn with Suvendu Adhikari name-calling the local Muslims.
Banerjee gave up contesting in Bhowanipore – where she had won during her previous two terms. The Trinamool secured a win there (in Bhownaipore) and many had argued against Banerjee’s switch.
After Adhikari repeatedly challenged her to contest Nandigram, Banerjee was left with no option but accept it from her one-time-protégé. It was never an easy battle for her. But one that Banerjee had to take-up to re-establish her political supremacy.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...