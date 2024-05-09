In the heart of Marathwada, a storm brews — a storm of fear and resolve — unleashed by the potent BJP slogan, “Abki Baar, 400 Paar” (this time, above 400). Intended to rally support for a dominant parliamentary majority, the slogan has instead ignited a fierce backlash among the Dalit community. They harbour deep fears about BJP surpassing the 400-seat threshold as it might embolden them to alter the Constitution.

In response, a determined coalition of intellectuals in Latur has formed a robust forum named ‘G-24’ committed to countering what they view as a grave threat. Unity is their rallying cry and Muslims, standing shoulder to shoulder, have swelled the ranks of this burgeoning alliance.

The BJP, sensing the shifting winds, has quietly retreated from their once-bold proclamation, erasing it from their campaigns but is struggling to pivot and reshape the narrative.

Defending the Constitution

Academician Somnath Rode, a member of G-24 said, “We are not associated with any candidate or political party. Our mission is to safeguard the constitution tirelessly and we have worked even before the elections were announced.”

Professor Subhash Bhinge speaks of a pervasive atmosphere of repression that stifles free speech from the national to the local level. “The air is thick with fear; it’s palpable. That’s why we’ve come together — to break the silence and make our voices heard,” Bhinge emphasised.

Retired District Judge RY Sheikh pointed to a troubling trend where constitutional values and institutions seem under threat. He noted the inclusive nature of their movement: “Dalits, Muslims, Lingayats, Marathas — all have joined us, uniting across lines of caste and religion.”

The forum has been active, organising public meetings and sweeping across Marathwada to educate the populace about their constitutional rights and the pressing need to defend them. Ashok Nagnavare, another academic voice in the movement, reported a surge in community engagement. “There is a growing awareness among the masses about the unfolding political dynamics,” he noted, optimistic about positive response from the people.

Professor Harshwardhan Kolhapure, a member of the G-24 group, shared that the group’s members are personally funding programmes, gradually transforming their efforts into a widespread public movement.

Activist Afzal Qureshi captured the sentiment of the marginalised. “In the arena of electoral politics, Muslims and Dalits often feel orphaned. Our forum has become a ray of hope for these communities,” Qureshi stated. He acknowledged the challenges posed by political tactics designed to sow division, but remained hopeful.

Political repercussions

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders in the State have been making concerted efforts to dispel the narrative that the party intends to change the constitution. During a campaign stop in Maharashtra, PM Modi is countering the accusations by alleging that it is, in fact, the Congress that harbours ambitions to alter the constitution, not the BJP. In a strategic pivot away from their earlier campaign slogan, “Abki Baar, 400 Paar,” BJP leaders have ceased mentioning it altogether.

Opposition parties have taken up this issue in Marathwada. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that those adhering to upper-caste ideologies are troubled by the fact that Dr Ambedkar, a lower-caste leader, authored the Indian Constitution and thus, they seek to change it.

Interestingly, the G-24 has urged voters to steer clear of Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, arguing that support for these parties could split the opposition’s vote share, inadvertently aiding BJP candidates in securing victories.