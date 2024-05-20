Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress are letting loose a reign of terror on monks in the state just to appease vote bank politics.

Addressing an election rally in West Bengal’s Jhargram, Modi condemned an alleged attack on Ramakrishna Mission ashram in Jalpaiguri. He also slammed the Trinamool Congress supremo over her remarks on Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

“TMC goons dare to attack the ashram of Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri. The Ramakrishna Mission ashram was attacked on Sunday night. It is shameful that the Trinamool has taken up the onus of hurting the religious faith of Hindus in Bengal. The CM is threatening the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha monks. People of the state will not tolerate this,” the BJP leader said.

Speaking at a public rally, Banerjee on Saturday accused “a few monks” from Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission of “directly working under instructions of the BJP”.

“There is a Maharaj, Kartik Maharaj. He says he will not allow any TMC agent in the poll booth. I do not consider such sadhus as sadhus,” the CM said.

Banerjee, however, praised the Ramakrishna Mission and the Bharat Sevashram Sangha on Monday for their philanthropic works, saying she was not against any institution but criticised one or two persons for indulging in politics.

Addressing an election rally in Bankura, the CM said, “I am not against Ramakrishna Mission. Why should I be against an institution or insult it? I have spoken about one or two persons,” she added.

She also praised Bharat Sevashram Sangha, saying that it works for the people.

Political analysts and observers, however, criticised both BJP and TMC for trying to play the game of political mobilisation in West Bengal on the basis of religion.