Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to induct Nara Lokesh, his son and the general secretary of the party, into his new cabinet to be formed next week.
Lokesh, who played a key role in maintaining the party cadre intact and rolled out his own people-friendly schemes in Mangalagiri, said earlier that he might continue to strengthen the party further by being among the people.
“But now it is clear that he will be given a key portfolio in view of his contribution to the party coming back to power and also increasing it popularity,’‘ a senior party leader said.
Lokesh, who lost in 2019 elections, registered a record victory in his Mangalagiri Constituency in the recently conculded elections with 91,413 majority over his YSRCP Opponent M Lavanya. This was also the first victory for the TDP in the key constituency after 1985. In the TDP government during 2014-19, Lokesh served as the IT minister.
