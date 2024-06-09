In Uttar Pradesh, the ministers include Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Pankaj Chaudhry, Anupriya Patel, Jitin Prasad, Jayant Choudhary, BL Verma, Kamlesh Paswan, and S P Singh Baghel. Bihar is represented by Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Satish Dubey, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Ram Nath Thakur, Lalan Singh, and Raj Bhushan Choudhary. From Maharashtra, the ministers are Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Pratap Rao Jadhav, Raksha Khadse, and Ram Das Athawale. Karnataka’s ministers include Nirmala Sitharaman, HD Kumaraswamy, Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, and V Somanna. Representing Gujarat are Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Mansukh Mandaviya, CR Patil, and Nimuben Bambhania.

Madhya Pradesh has Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Savitri Thakur, and Virendra Kumar. Rajasthan’s ministers are Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupender Yadav, and Bhagirath Chaudhary. Odisha is represented by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Jual Oram. Andhra Pradesh’s ministers are Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and Srinivasa Varma. From West Bengal, the ministers are Shantanu Thakur and Sukanta Majumdar.

Haryana’s representatives are Manohar Lal and Rao Inderjit Singh. Telangana’s ministers include G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay. Assam’s ministers are Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita. Jharkhand is represented by Chandrashekhar Choudhary and Annapurna Devi. Punjab’s minister is Ravneet Singh Bittu. Uttarakhand’s minister is Ajay Tamta. Delhi’s representative is Harsh Malhotra. Tamil Nadu’s minister is L Murugan. Kerala is represented by Suresh Gopi. Arunachal Pradesh’s minister is Kiren Rijiju. Goa’s representative is Shripad Naik. Jammu & Kashmir’s minister is Jitendra Singh, and Himachal Pradesh’s representative is JP Nadda.

