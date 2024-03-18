Firming up the NDA seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar, the BJP for the first time has decided to contest on 17 seats which is one more than its ruling ally JDU will be fighting on in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, both the parties contested 17 Lok Sabha seats each and later the JDU walked out of the NDA alliance to form a government in Bihar with help of RJD. But, in January, CM Nitish Kumar returned again to the NDA fold to remain in power in Bihar.

Of the total 40 seats, NDA’s other regional partners -- Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) has got five while the party’s other faction, led by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, has been rebuffed by the alliance, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each, Vinod Tawde, the BJP’s in-charge for elections in Bihar, said at a press conference here.

“The NDA alliance will fight the polls collectively. We will put our full force on all 40 seats in the state. We will win on all the 40 seats. It is my belief,” he said.

The BJP driving the NDA in elections in Bihar reflects the changing political equation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said party sources.

Bihar BJP unit chief Samrat Choudhary said that talks are going on with Paras, who has publicly expressed displeasure with the national party after it sealed its alliance with Paswan a few days back.

The BJP will contest Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Ujiyarpur, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar and Sasaram, said party national secretary Tawde.

On the other hand, the JD (U) will field its candidates from Valmikinagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jehanabad and Sheohar, he said.

The LJP (Ram Vilas), which has got one seat less this time, will field its candidates from Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui Lok Sabha seats, Tawde, who is also BJP national general secretary, said.

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM will join the fray from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat while the RLM from Karakat, he added.

The polling on 40 Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar will take in all the seven phases which begins from April 19 and ends on June 1.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit