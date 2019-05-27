New Andhra Pradesh Assembly is full of crorepatis

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
The new Assembly of Andhra Pradesh will have a near-full House of crorepatis and half-full of those with criminal records. Ninety per cent, or 163 out of the 174 legislators, are crorepatis.
The average assets per legislator stood at ₹27.87 crore.
The outgoing Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu emerged as the richest legislator in the new Assembly with total assets worth ₹668 crore. He is followed by Chief Minister Designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with assets worth ₹510 crore and Nandamuri Balakrishna (Chandrababu’s brother-in-law) with ₹274 crore.
The Opposition Telugu Desam Party has the maximum percentage of crorepatis. As many as 22, or 96 per cent, out of the party’s 23 legislators are crorepatis, while 93 per cent of the YSRCP’s 150 legislators are crorepatis.
The average assets of TDP legislators are worth ₹64.61 crore, while that of YSRCP legislators (average) stand at ₹22.41 crore.
Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi (East Godavari) of the YSRCP is the poorest of the legislators with declared assets worth ₹6 lakh.
More than half (96) of the legislators elected to the Assembly in the just-concluded elections have criminal cases against them.
Thirty-two per cent of the total strength of the House (55 MLAs) have declared that serious cases were filed against them.
Andhra Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have come out with an analysis of antecedents of the legislators elected to the State Assembly.
As many as 86 legislators, or 57 per cent out of the 150 legislators belonging to the YSRCP, and nine out of the 23 TDP MLAs declared criminal cases against them.
The profile of Chodavaram MLA Dharmasri was not considered for the analysis due to lack of clarity in the documents he uploaded on the Election Commission’s website.
The lone legislator belonging to Jana Sena, too, declared criminal cases registered against him.
The analysis found that 33 per cent (50) of the YSRCP’s legislators declared ‘serious criminal cases’.
Six out of the 174 legislators were booked under provisions related to crime against women, such as assault or using criminal force against woman with an intent to outrage her modesty.
While one YSRCP legislator is charged with a murder case (IPC Section 302), 10 MLAs from different parties face attempt to murder charges (IPC Section-307).
Seven legislators are charged with kidnapping cases, while eight MLAs declared convictions in several cases.
