“For us, defeating Sharad Pawar is of utmost importance. This is our opportunity to settle scores with Pawar... Our primary goal is to defeat Sharad Pawar; that alone would suffice for us.” In a striking declaration in Baramati, Chandrakant Patil, a senior RSS leader and BJP Minister in Maharashtra, laid bare the BJP’s strategy with unflinching clarity.

The battleground is set in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, where familial ties add layers to the political saga. Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s nephew, has ignited a significant split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), leading to a riveting face-off. After seizing control of his uncle’s party name and symbol, Ajit Pawar has allied with the BJP. His wife, Sunetra, is now running for election under the NCP (Ajit Pawar) banner with BJP’s support, facing off against Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya, who is contesting under NCP (Sharad Pawar) in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

As BJP leaders make it clear that while the candidates are family, the real contest is aimed squarely at dismantling the Pawar legacy in Maharashtra politics, with Baramati as the crucial litmus test.

Baramati Bastion

For the first time in his illustrious 57-year career in electoral politics, Sharad Pawar faces a significant challenge in his stronghold of Baramati, and it comes from none other than Ajit Pawar, who entered politics under his mentorship.

Sharad Pawar secured his first victory in the Legislative Assembly on February 22, 1967, and was later elected from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in 1984. Since his initial win in 1967, Pawar has remained undefeated in every electoral battle. Since 2009, his daughter Supriya has represented the constituency while Pawar himself has served in the Rajya Sabha. Despite various efforts and numerous candidates over the years, the BJP has been unable to break the Pawar family’s grip on this bastion —until now.

Family Fight

Ajit Pawar, who was under investigation in connection with irrigation and sugar mill scandals, decided to ally with the BJP, citing frustrations over his 83-year-old uncle’s refusal to retire from politics and make way for his political advancement. According to sources within the NCP, the BJP leadership stipulated that either Ajit or his wife, Sunetra, must challenge Supriya Sule in the elections. This condition was set to send a clear signal to the party ranks that the battle against Sharad Pawar was substantive and serious, not merely symbolic.

Sunetra Pawar with Supriya Sule (Right)

Supriya Sule has accused the BJP of conspiring against Sharad Pawar because he refuses to conform to their expectations. She stated, “The largest party in India couldn’t find a candidate against me and resorted to breaking my family ties, forcing a woman from my own household to contest against me. If they had the courage, someone from the BJP should have contested against me.” Supriya emphasised that she is seeking votes based on her merit and her work as a Member of Parliament for Baramati.

Ajit Pawar asserts that Supriya Sule has not performed satisfactorily as an MP, advocating a fresh face in Baramati. His campaign revolves around the belief that being in power is essential for the development of the constituency. Ajit praises Narendra Modi, labeling him as the world’s most popular leader, emphasising that such exceptional leaders are rare and gifts from God. He further lauds Modi’s work, stating, “In the last 35 years, I have not seen any leader like Modi who is such a workaholic.”

People’s Perception

Anand Khaire, a 22-year-old farmer from Baramati, expresses the prevailing confusion among constituents. “For years, we have supported Saheb (Sharad Pawar), and now dada (Ajit Pawar) wants us to go against him. I’m still unsure about what to do,” he says.

Baramati’s voters are not openly declaring their support, as there is a lingering belief that the Pawars may reconcile in the future. “Until voting day, nobody will make a firm decision. We never imagined it would be Pawar versus Pawar in Baramati,” remarks Sneha Pawar, a local doctor.

Despite the entire Pawar family, including Ajit Pawar’s brother and his family, standing united with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar is relying on his network of supporters. Over the past three Lok Sabha elections, Ajit has overseen the election campaigns for Supriya, and he is now leveraging this network for his wife’s campaign. Along with the BJP, the RSS cadre is working hard for Ajit Pawar.

At 83 years old, Sharad Pawar stands as a resilient warrior, his eyes alight with hope as he looks to his hometown for unwavering support in his hour of need. With a burning determination, he seeks to resurrect his political destiny, envisioning a pivotal role in thwarting the BJP’s dominance in Maharashtra and the BJP, in turn, is eager to end the Pawar era once and for all.