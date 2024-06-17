: Attempting to politically revive the Gandhi family which had lost its sheen since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided to retain Raebareli parliamentary seat of Uttar Pradesh and vacate Wayanad constituency in Kerala to allow his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make an electoral debut in a bye-election to be held later.

Rahul Gandhi won both the seats in the just-held 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but he decided to hold on to Raebareli constituency which has been the Gandhi family pocket borough since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s days as well as politically important as that it lies in the most populous state of UP. And PM Narendra Modi is an MP from Varanasi, UP, notwithstanding.

The decision was taken at a meeting amongst the Gandhi family -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi -- Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday evening. Party general secretary Priyanka by accepting the family and Congress’ decision, has given up her reluctance to enter into electoral fray though she has been managing behind the scenes two seats of Amethi and Raebareli for her family, for the last two decades. She has otherwise been campaigning in elections and managing party affairs too.

Sonia Gandhi, also a former party president, had moved to Rajya Sabha ahead of Lok Sabha elections giving up her claim to Raebareli seat which she has been representing for long.

After the meeting was over at his residence, Congress chief Kharge declared before the media, “Rahul Gandhi won two Lok Sabha election seats but as per the law he has to vacate one seat. Rahul Gandhi will keep Raebareli and vacate the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat,” the Congress president said.

He announced that Priyanka will fight elections from Wayanand seat while thanking both the brother and sister for aggreging to strengthen the party. Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka and Venugopal were present at the press conference.

Priyanka’s slogan

Quoting Priyanka’s slogan, “Mai Ladke hoon, lad sakti hoon (I’m a girl and I can fight),” she gave in 2022 UP assembly election to reach out to women voters, Kharge said that she has been contributing a lot for the party in UP and particularly for Rahul Gandhi, who had lost the Amethi seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani in 2019 elections. He, decided to shift to Raebareli in 2024 polls.

Rahul Gandhi said he is “emotionally connected” with both Raebareli and Wayanad . “I was MP from Wayanad for the last five years. People gave me love and affection. I will keep that in my heart always. I will make frequent visits to Wayanad and stand by commitments made to Wayanad,” he said while acknowledging that it was not an easy decision to make.

He said that he was confident that his sister will win the Kerala constituency. Rahul conveyed to the people of Wayanad that now they will have two MPs -- his sister and himself.

Priyanka said she is happy and not nervous to contest the elections for the first time in her life.

With the BJP failing to cross the majority mark of 272 seats and depending on NDA allies to form the government, the Congress is now emboldened as it improved upon its previous 2019 results by winning 99 constituencies in this polls.