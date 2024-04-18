Family of NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar has joined the campaign front in Thiruvananthapuram. Wife Anju and son Ved have been busy during the past week going door-to-door and also attending family gatherings, seeking votes.

Anju Chandrasekhar said she has voted in previous elections, but it was the first time on the campaign front. She aired concerns about Kerala’s current developmental trajectory and influx of youngsters outside for education and jobs.

She voiced distress over violence in college campuses, disrupting peace of entire families. She was accompanied by son Ved, who works in the fintech sector in Bengaluru.

Daughter Devika, a lawyer, was unable to join the family currently.