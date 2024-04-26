The Supreme Court on Friday rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta delivered two concurring verdicts in the matter.

Pronouncing the judgement, Justice Khanna said the court has rejected all the petitions, including those seeking resorting back to ballot papers in elections.

SC directed the Election Commission to seal symbol loading units for 45 days after symbols loaded to EVMs.

The apex court further said that if EVM is found tampered during verification, fee paid by candidates will be refunded.

SC said the request for verification of microcontroller of EVMs can be made within 7 days of declaration of poll results upon payment of fees. It also allowed verification of microcontroller of EVMs by manufacturer after poll results on request of candidates who stand second, third.