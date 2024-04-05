Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who split from their respective parties — Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — snatching party names and symbols only to join forces with the BJP, are now embroiled in a high-stakes battle. Struggling to assert their autonomy in deciding Lok Sabha seats and candidates, they find themselves at the mercy of the BJP’s iron grip.

Shiv Sena’s 13 sitting Lok Sabha MPs rallied behind Shinde’s revolt, but the BJP has vehemently objected to the candidature of all 13 MPs in Shinde’s camp. Adding to the tension, the BJP has also refused to concede to Shinde’s demands for specific constituencies. Even as Shinde and Pawar are heading their factions of Shiv Sena and NCP, BJP is playing a major role in deciding constituencies and candidates for the alliance partners.

Chief Minister Shinde faced pressure to withdraw the candidature of Hemant Patil, the sitting MP from Hingoli constituency, at the behest of the BJP. Additionally, the BJP has objected to the candidature of sitting MP Bhavana Gawali from the Yavatmal-Washim LS constituency. Sources indicate that Shinde is also under pressure to withdraw the candidature of sitting MPs Dhairyasheel Mane and Sanjay Mandlik from the Hatkanangle and Kolhapur constituencies, respectively.

The BJP has further objected to the re-nomination of sitting Nashik MP Hemant Godse. Discussions between the BJP leadership and Shinde are ongoing regarding the Thane, Kalyan, and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituencies, with the BJP urging Shinde to relinquish claims to some of these seats. According to the BJP’s internal survey, some of the sitting MPs from Shinde’s Sena faction may not get re-elected, prompting the party to push Shinde to align accordingly.

The Shinde camp expressed dissatisfaction with the situation, with MLA Pratap Sarnaik stating that if LS candidates are chosen solely based on internal surveys, it would render party workers’ efforts unnecessary. Sarnaik asserted that the Shinde faction is strong enough to ensure that all its sitting MPs retain their seats.

Pawar’s predicament

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is facing a similar challenge, as he demands five coveted constituencies, despite only one sitting MP out of four from the undivided NCP being with him. The BJP has steadfastly refused his demands, preferring to field its candidates in some of these constituencies. Pawar had suggested that BJP candidates could run on the NCP’s symbol in the seats his faction is claiming, but BJP candidates declined this offer.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, belonging to Sharad Pawar’s faction, commented that those who aligned with the BJP must now realise they have lost their authority and decision-making power. They now depend on the BJP leadership even to decide their candidates.

All is well, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the ‘Mahayuti’ partners are nearing the finalisation of their seat-sharing arrangement. A decision has been made by the ruling alliance regarding the candidates to field in the Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase in April. Fadnavis, speaking to the media, stated, “We are on the verge of finalising the seat allocation, and we will be announcing the arrangement shortly.”