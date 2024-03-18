Tamilisai Soundararajan has resigned as Telangana Governor. She has sent her resignation to the President, Droupadi Murumu.

Reports suggest that she is seeking a BJP seat to contest for Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

Tamilisai’s near-five-year term, synchronised with the second term of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is marred with controversies.

A gynaecologist by profession, the 63-year-old Tamilisai headed the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit as its President during 2014-2019.

Her refusal to sign bills sent to her after the Legislative Council cleared them kicked off a row with senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ministers criticising her for acting like a BJP leader. She openly criticised the KCR government for violating the protocol and not giving her the dues the post of Governor deserved.

She rejected the recommendations of the government more than once. She also turned down the government’s nomination of a few candidates as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

Acting on a petition by two BRS leaders whose nominations were rejected by her, the Telangana High Court asserted that the Governor was bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers while exercising powers under Article 171(5) of the Constitution of India.