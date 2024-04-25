The telecom sector played a pivotal role during the Covid-19 lockdown, enabling healthcare management, uninterrupted education, and facilitating various other essential services.

In the course of 10 years, the Indian telecommunications landscape has evolved, propelling the nation into the digital age. From the inception of 4G to the burgeoning anticipation of 5G, from democratisation of data to the widespread proliferation of digital services, the journey from 2014 to 2024 has been a testament to relentless innovation and transformative growth.

Central to this metamorphosis is the spectrum, the life and blood of the telecom industry. The pivotal breakthrough came with the auctioning of 4G and subsequently 5G spectrum, heralding a new era of high-speed data connectivity.

The transition from 2G to 4G, and now the imminent advent of 5G has been instrumental in reshaping how Indians connect, communicate, and consume content. What was once an aspiration for seamless streaming and lightning-fast downloads has materialised into a tangible reality, thanks to the strides in spectrum allocation and technological advancements.

The statistics serve as a testament to this evolution. From a modest allocation of 250 MB per user per month in 2014, the average data consumption has soared to an astounding 26 GB per user per month today.

This surge not only underscores the escalating reliance on digital services, but also the affordability and accessibility of data. The data rate per user has plummeted from around ₹300 per GB to a mere ₹10 per GB, democratising data consumption across all socio-economic strata.

Paradigm shift

Concurrently, the content landscape has undergone a paradigm shift. Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have transcended mere popularity to become integral components of households, revolutionising entertainment consumption.

With smartphones becoming ubiquitous, the penetration of these platforms has permeated even further. Moreover, the convergence of technology has blurred device boundaries, with televisions seamlessly integrating data streaming capabilities, enriching the digital experience for consumers. Amid this technological renaissance, the rise of Digital India stands as a hallmark. Driven by initiatives like Aadhaar and direct-benefit transfers, the government has spearheaded the digitisation of services, ushering in an era of unprecedented efficiency and transparency. From tax filing to availing government subsidies, citizens can now access a myriad of services online, eliminating bureaucratic hurdles, thus empowering millions nationwide.

“Government schemes and initiatives, including production-linked incentive (PLI), National Digital Communications Policy 2018, and the BharatNet project have played important roles in fostering indigenous manufacturing, expanding digital infrastructure, and bridging the urban-rural digital divide. Moreover, the approval of 100 per cent FDI in the telecom sector has bolstered investor confidence,” Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said.

However, amidst the celebration of progress, it’s imperative to acknowledge the challenges that persist. While services have become more affordable, shortcomings in quality persist. Menaces such as call drops, pesky calls and cyber frauds continue to plague consumers, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and innovation to ensure a seamless and secure digital experience for all.

Furthermore, the competitive dynamics within the telecom sector have had profound repercussions. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio disrupted the market with its aggressive pricing strategies, ushering in a wave of affordability previously unseen in the Indian telecom sector. Conversely, Vodafone Idea struggled to keep pace with the competitive heat, succumbing to financial woes and teetering on the brink of insolvency, a cautionary tale of the unforgiving nature of the industry.

Satellite services

As the horizon expands, another frontier emerges in the form of satellite communications. Elon Musk’s Starlink, along with companies like OneWeb, and even Reliance Jio, are eyeing satellite technology to provide seamless and ubiquitous connectivity, promising to bridge the digital divide in remote and underserved areas.

Moreover, the digital personal data protection law aims to safeguard the privacy and security of individuals’ personal data in the digital realm, ensuring that data is handled responsibly and ethically.

The journey from 2014 to 2024 has been a testament to the transformative power of technology. What began as a vision for a digitally empowered nation has evolved into a reality that transcends boundaries, reshaping industries, empowering individuals, and propelling India towards a future defined by limitless possibilities. However, as we navigate this digital landscape, it’s imperative to address challenges and forge ahead with innovation and inclusivity, ensuring that the benefits of digitalisation are accessible to all.