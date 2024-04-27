A significant increase in expenditure on welfare schemes being implemented under the Navaratnas, shift of executive capital to Visakhapatnam and completion of infrastructure projects, top the manifesto of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024.

“I consider the YSRCP manifesto to be like the Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita. I take an oath that I will implement it to the fullest. These past 58 months will be etched forever in our country’s history as over 99 pc of the manifesto promises have been successfully implemented by YSRCP,’‘ Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy while releasing the manifesto in Amaravati on Saturday.

Referring to the performance of his Government, Reddy said the welfare schemes under Navaratnalu witnessed over 99 percent implementation.

“We’ve deposited ₹2.68 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries’ accounts through DBT (direct benefit transfer) and ₹1.78 lakh crore through non-DBT methods. We’ve allocated ₹26,067 crore for the AmmaVodi scheme, ₹4275 crore to the Jagananna Vasati Devena, ₹12,609 crore to the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, and ₹34,378 crore to YSR Rythu Bharosa, among others,’‘ he added.

The Chief Minister promised not only continuation of the existing welfare schemes but also to increase the quantum of disbursals.

The benefit of Jaganna AmmaVodi, a scheme to incentivise education of children, will be increased from present ₹15,000 to ₹17,000 per annum. An amount of ₹1000 crore per annum will be spent on providing homes to the urban poor over next five years, the Chief Minister said.

For the youth in the states, the manifesto promised to conduct recruitment examinations of Group - I & Group - II every year with a fixed schedule being done by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for Civil Services Examination. A skill university in Tirupati, one skill college in each of the district headquarters are also proposed to be set up.

CAPITAL

The manifesto reiterated the already announced plan to adopt a decentralised capital mode for the State. Immediately after elections, it proposes to shift executive capital to Visakhapatnam, judicial capital to Kurnool while Amaravati would continue to be the legislative capital.

For infrastructure, Reddy promised the completion of the Polavaram project on Godavari, four Greenfield Ports in the State, 10 fishing harbours, Bhogapuram airport, six fish landing stations and 17 medical colleges.