Pune

Amidst the heated political battles for Lok Sabha, the battleground in many parts of Maharashtra is shifting from political rallies to a more primal need: water. In the arid heartland of the State, parched lands cry out for relief as the water crisis tightens, leaving citizens desperate for a drop of respite. As LS contenders clash in the arena of elections, their thirst for victory extends to blocking water tanker supplies, denying the populace their fundamental right to quench their thirst.

Rohit Pawar, an MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) representing the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in Ahmednagar district, has raised concerns about the interference of political pressure in the supply of water tankers by private organisations. Alleging that government officials are halting the water supply due to political reasons, Pawar emphasised the importance of ensuring continuous water supply to citizens, either through government initiatives or by allowing private organisations to step in.

Praniti Shinde, MLA from Solapur and a leader of the Congress party, has taken a proactive step by writing to the State Election Commission. She has requested that the election code of conduct should not hinder NGOs and other organisations from providing water supply through tankers. Shinde emphasised that the water crisis in Solapur should not be exacerbated by the constraints of the election season and code of conduct.

Administration in the dock

According to sources the district administrations are facing pressure from politicians to obstruct the water tankers of their rivals. This interference, driven by political vendettas, has created a challenging situation for officials, leading to disruptions in water supply across various districts. While the government has begun sending out water tankers, the demand is overwhelming, and the government may not be able to meet it adequately.

Citizens frustrated

In response to these challenges, citizens have voiced their frustration, urging the administration to prioritise their basic need for water over political agendas. They demand an uninterrupted water supply, emphasising that water should not be used as a tool for political gain or retribution.

Sunanda Kharate, a resident of Dharashiv in the Marathwada region, expressed her feelings on the severity of the water crisis, stating that many villages are receiving water supply only once a week or even once every fifteen days. With dams in the region holding only 19 per cent of their capacity, the situation is expected to worsen in mid-April and May, highlighting the urgent need for action.

“While the ruling parties would not like to highlight the water crisis in the poll season, the opposition is likely to make it a poll issue. The water crisis in Maharashtra is a stark reminder of the fact that no political party has been able to resolve the water problem all these years. Now, when we need water to survive political considerations should not impede access to this essential resource,” says Sanjay Chavan from Solapur.