The YSR Congress Party’s Government in Andhra Pradesh has ‘derailed’ the development in the State with corruption and delay in implementing central schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“There is a big liquor syndicate present in the State, and people say the liquor and sand mafia are in the government,’‘ Modi said in a first-of-its kind tirade against the YSRCP in a public meeting organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena (JS), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front in Vemagiri, Rajamahendravaram, on Monday.

The YSRCP came to power by promising the prohibition of liquor in the State, but it had forgotten that, giving way to the liquor mafia.

The State Government announced three capitals for the State but was unable to complete even one of them so far, the Prime Minister said, adding that despite a funding of Rs 15,000 crore from the Centre, the Polavaram project was still unfinished.

While TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu led the state on the path of progress, YSRCP turned back the clock of development, he said.

Referring to the ongoing highway development and infrastructure projects such as the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Corridor, Modi said people should ‘stay away from the negativity’ of YSRCP and ‘false’ promises of the Congress.

Alleging that the leaders of Congress had ‘lots of black money’ Modi said legal opinion was being taken to frame a new law to recover money from those who ‘looted’ the country.

Stating that the NDA will get a ‘record’ number of seats in the Lok Sabha, Modi said a double engine government will be formed in the State as well as Centre after June 4.

While addressing another public meeting in Anekapalli, Modi said: “These are the first elections that are being fought on the progress of Andhra Pradesh and India,’‘ adding that NDA governments will be formed both in Andhra Pradesh and India. While the BJP’s mantra was “development, the YSRCP’s government’s mantra was ‘corruption,’ he added.

Referring to the delay in Central Projects, Modi said the State Government was not forthcoming in allocating land for head office of the South Coastal Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam.

Modi’s criticism of YSRCP, first such tirade in the campaign so far, is significant, as BJP is seen as being ‘soft’ on the YSRCP so far. Though a shift in the stance could be seen now, it is noteworthy that the Prime Minister avoided any direct reference to Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his speeches today.