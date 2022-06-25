Emaar CEO Jain briefly detained at IGI airport

Emaar Properties Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amit Jain was briefly detained at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Friday, following a LOC opened against him on the request of Punjab police in a 2019 case.

Senior Suprintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Garg confirmed The Hindu Business Line, "Jain was detained but let off since the LOC was old and no case against him exists".

Retired army Subedar, Darshan Singh, as per the FIR registered on November 15, 2019, had filed the police complaint against Jain in a Mohali property dispute case. Hence, Rupnagar district police had requested Bureau of Immigration (BOI) on June 13, this year, to open LOC against Jain.

According to the SSP, Jain had reached a compromise with the complainant due to which the case was closed. After BOI alerted the Punjab police on Friday that Jain has been detained at the IGI airport, the Rupnagar police informed them that his custody is not needed since the case has been closed, he added.

Jain did not respond to calls and text message from The Hindu Business Line. An email to a spokesperson of Emaar India remained unanswered.

Jain -- who figured in the Forbes Top CEOs of the Middle-East list, 2021 -- had joined the Dubai-based Emaar Properties in 2006 but was elevated to become CEO in 2016. A chartered accountant by profession, Jain drives the Emaar group's strategy and looks after overall operations management.