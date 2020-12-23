Enabling ecosystem will help IT professionals to relocate to coastal Karnataka: Survey

A joint survey conducted by the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Mangaluru chapter of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) has found that a majority of people from coastal Karnataka, who are working in other parts of the country and abroad, are ready to relocate to Mangaluru or Udupi, if these cities offer better opportunities to them in the IT sector.

The stakeholders from IT sector from the coastal region, who are seeking the establishment of an IT park in Mangaluru, conducted a survey of IT professionals between December 9-19 to get more details from the IT professionals.

Citing the survey results, Isaac Vas, President of KCCI, said nearly 96 per cent of respondents, who are not working in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada region now and are in other parts of the country and abroad, are interested to move back to Mangaluru if they get the right career opportunities.

Work and family life balance

Over 2,240 IT professionals from across the globe had responded to a survey conducted by KCCI in association with CII and some IT companies, he said. Though originally from coastal Karnataka region, a majority of these respondents are not residing in the region now.

He said there is a myth that IT professionals do not want to stay in Mangaluru/Udupi as these cities don’t have party culture. Giving details of the survey statistics, he said recreational opportunities are least rated by respondents.

The survey had asked the respondents about the points that are important to decide on the location of their jobs. Work and family life balance got a maximum preference of 74.76 per cent, followed by career opportunities at 68.30 per cent. Staying close to parents and family came third at 67.62 per cent, and salary came fourth at 63.94 per cent.

Cost of living (62.69 per cent), clean environment (57.34 per cent), healthcare and kids’ education (48.36 per cent), career opportunities for the spouse (34.93 per cent), and recreational opportunities and weekend getaways in and around the city (34.31 per cent) were the other points that were rated by the respondents.

While 28 per cent of the respondents were happy with the current standard of living, 19.01 per cent said they are very happy. Around 9.75 per cent respondents expressed unhappiness over the current standard of living. Nearly 26.38 per cent of the respondents felt that standard of living can be better in the region.

The profile of respondents included programmer (28.10 per cent), technical support and BPO (8.62 per cent), consulting (11.35 per cent), research and development (8.13 per cent), analyst (11.94 per cent), database (3 per cent), software testing (8.72 per cent), and manager (20.15 per cent).