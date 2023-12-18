Chennai, Dec 18 Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, which is engaged in removing oil slicks near the Ennore creek here, has mobilised four agencies from Mumbai, Paradip Port and Chennai for the clearing work.

The subsidiary of state-run energy major IndianOil Corporation Ltd, said it has been working on a "war-footing" to "clean up and clear" the areas in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), state authorities and the work is "targeted to be completed in the next two-three days."

The CPCL, in a statement, clarified that there has been no pipeline leak nor any leakage from the tanks in the refinery and the "refinery is under operation."

Around 110 boats with a manpower of 440 have been deployed for the oil slick removal activities. Oil presence in the containment zone is now miniscule, the CPCL said.

Mumbai-based sea cleaning expert service provider roped in for Ennore oil spill

"The CPCL has mobilised four agencies from Chennai, Mumbai and Paradip for clearing the oil spill. Seven containment booms of around 1,430 mts have been installed at different areas in (Ennore) Creek and the (Buckingham) Canal," the statement said.

Around 20,000 absorbent pads have been used to remove the oil traces from the water surface.

The mechanised cleaning efforts have been successfully completed in two of the five shore areas, and houses in the affected areas were being cleaned.

CPCL collaborates with State authorities in efforts to eliminate Ennore creek oil slick

"Hydro jetting machines, and wet and dry vacuum machines have also been employed to expedite the work," the company said.

A dedicated team from CPCL is monitoring activities under the guidance of the TNPCB and government authorities.

CPCL has presented 11,000 rice bags and 6,000 grocery bags, among other material, to the State Nodal Officer.

Heavy rainfall due to cyclone Michaung, which brought 36 hours of incessant rain from December 3, causing severe flooding in the state capital, led to the oil slick in Ennore Creek.