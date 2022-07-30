EPFO: Face authentication facility launched for pensioners to file digital life certificates

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour and Employment | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar 5331 ×

Proposal to enhance equity investment limit withdrawn

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday launched a facility to allow its over 73 lakh pensioners to submit digital life certificate using face authentication technology from anywhere. This face recognition authentication will aid aged pensioners who had difficulties in getting their bio-metrics (Finger print & Iris) captured due to old age for filing the life certificate.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav who also chairs EPFO’s apex decision making body the Central Board of Trustees, launched the face authentication technology for pensioners, statement issued by the Labour Ministry said. Earlier in the day, the CBT in its 231st meeting gave in-principal approval for centralized disbursal of pension for further improving the EPFO services for pensioners. The roll out stages and modalities will be further evolved, it stated.

Yadav also launched a pension and employees deposit linked insurance scheme calculator providing online facility to pensioner and family members to calculate the benefits under Pension and Death Linked Insurance Benefit for which they are eligible.

The Minister also released the training policy of EPFO which aims at developing the officers and staff of EPFO into a competent, responsive and future-ready cadre committed to fulfil the vision and mission of EPFO as a world class social security provider. Under the training policy, 14,000 personnel will be trained annually for eight days and the total budget will be 3 per cent of the salary budget.

Approvals

The CBT also approved the recommendation of the selection committee for appointment of CITI Bank as Custodian of securities of EPFO for three years. The proposal for the extension of the tenure of present custodian Standard Chartered Bank till new custodian takes over was ratified. Further, the proposal for the extension of tenure of ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) manufacturer of SBI MF & UTI MF was ratified.

The Board ratified the extension of the tenure of the present External Concurrent Auditor, which was expiring on March 31, 2022, till the appointment and taking charge by the new External Concurrent Auditor.

It gave in-principal approval for centralized disbursal of Pension for further improving the EPFO services for pensioners. The roll out stages and modalities will be further evolved.

Proposal for hiking investment limit

Meanwhile, sources said that the proposal was opposed by employees’ representatives in the executive committee meeting of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) earlier this week. As per the revised agenda, the proposal to hike investment in equity or related schemes was withdrawn.

At present, EPFO can invest 5 to 15 per cent of the investible deposits in equity or equity-related schemes. The proposal to revise the limit to 20 per cent has been vetted and approved by the EPFO advisory body Finance Audit and Investment Committee (FAIC). The recommendation of FAIC was to be taken up by the EPFO apex decision-making body CBT for consideration and approval.