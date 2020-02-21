News

EPFO to start e-inspection to monitor compliance

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will shortly launch an e-inspection system across the country for monitoring of voluntary compliance of EPF scheme by employers, an official said on Friday.

The EPFO is a firm believer of voluntary compliance and wants to understand the industry issues in case of default and non-compliance of the scheme, Central Provident Fund Commissioner Sunil Barthwal said.

“The EPFO will start an e-inspection system to monitor voluntary compliance by the employers,” Barthwal said at a CII event here.

He said the EPFO is now working on a process whereby a person will be able to get his or her provident fund on the day of retirement and avail timely pension benefits.

Barthwal said that linking the Universal Account Number (UAN) with Aadhaar is required for getting maximum benefits of the provident fund.

