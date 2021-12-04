ESIC relaxes attendance condition to 35 days for Covid victims

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has launched a pilot project on “Annual Preventive Health Check-up Programme” for ESI insured persons, aged 40 years and above. The aim is early detection of diseases in insured persons. The trade union representatives demanded the Centre to take coordinated efforts to ensure proper sanitation and drinking water facilities in workers’ areas so that many communicable and non communicable diseases could be prevented.
The 186th meeting of the ESIC has also decided to relax contributory condition for Covid 19 relief scheme. Workers’ representatives have been demanding that to help families of the insured persons who died due to Covid 19, the contributory condition of payment from 70 days should be relaxed. It has been reduced to 35 days for those who are eligible. “Many workers may not have the required attendance of 70 days during the lockdown period due to closure of units or job loss. We demanded that the stipulation of 70 days’ attendance must go and the ESIC has relaxed it,” said AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur after the meeting. BMS representative V Radhakrishnan said the decision will help more than one lakh families of workers who died during the pandemic.
The meeting also approved the audited annual accounts and Annual Report of the ESIC for 2020- 2021. The ESIC also announced construction of new ESI Hospitals at Gurugram (Manesar), Meerut (UP), Dubri (Odisha), Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and taking over of ESIS Hospital at Tinsukia, Assam. The ESIC also decided to form high powered committees on on Buildings & Infrastructure of ESI, Human Resources and Information and Technology for improving and strengthening service delivery mechanism of the ESIC.
Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired the meeting. He said he himself will monitor the progress of Pilot Annual Preventive Health Checkup Programme. He also asked States to conduct Regional Board meetings of ESIC regularly so that the recommendations may be incorporated in the future meetings which will now be held four times a year.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...