Operation to evacuate stranded Indians delayed

There will be a slight delay in operating the evacuation flights to bring back Indians stuck around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. The flights will probably start on May 8 night instead of on May 7.

This is because some countries are insisting on corona negative certificates for both the crew operating the flights and those who are on the flights.

This message was conveyed late in the evening to the top brass of Air India, which is to operate all the 64 flights to bring back 14,800 Indians stranded abroad in the first phase of the evacuation process.

If the process is started early on Wednesday morning, and the crew test negative after two days then, the first flight will be able to leave on May 8 night, sources indicated.

Air India now plans to get at least 3,000 odd crew to undergo the required tests.

Bringing back Indians

Earlier in the afternoon, addressing the media, Hardeep Puri, Minister for Civil Aviation said that during the first week of evacuation, which will last till around May 13, 15 flights from seven countries carrying around 3,150 passengers will arrive in Kerala, 11 flights from nine countries carrying 2,150 passengers will land in Tamil Nadu, while seven flights from six countries will land in Telangana, carrying around 1,750 passengers. Three flights from three countries will land in Karnataka, carrying 650 passengers. One flight from one country will land in Punjab and three flights from one country will land in Jammu and Kashmir.

“These are not commercial flights. They are being operated to bring back Indians who are in distress -- people whose visas might have run out or who are being deported,” the Minister said at a video conference to announce the evacuation efforts.

He indicated that this was the first attempt being made to bring back Indians, and when other such evacuation flights are mounted, the private sector could also be roped in.

Those travelling on AI flights will be charged anything ranging from ₹1,00,000 for those coming from the United States, while a passenger travelling from London to Mumbai is likely to be charged ₹50,000. It will cost about ₹18,000 for those booked to travel from Singapore to Bengaluru. Those travelling from Dhaka to Delhi will be charged about ₹12,000.