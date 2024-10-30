“From a time when our forces faced critical equipment shortages to today’s era of self-reliance - this is a journey that every Indian can be proud of,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said, hailing the growth in defence sector.

The PM, who directed Defence Minister and other cabinet colleagues to spend Diwali with troops, said this in a LinkedIn post headlined “India’s Defence Revolution Takes Flight!”

“Yesterday was a watershed moment in India’s defence and aerospace journey as we inaugurated the C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara alongside the President of the Government of Spain, my friend Mr. Pedro Sanchez,” Modi stated.

The speed of execution is breathtaking - from foundation stone to operational facility in just two years! This is a clear manifestation of a new work culture and the capabilities of the people of India, he pointed out.

He said the defence production has soared to ₹1.27 lakh crore (2023-24), exports have skyrocketed from ₹1,000 crore in 2014 ₹21,000 crore today and over 12,300 items have been indigenised in just 3 years.

Similarly, PM also stated that over ₹7,500 crore have been invested in domestic vendors by DPSUs, and 25 percent of defence R&D budget dedicated to industry-led innovation.

In addition to the statistics, Modi said the defence ecosystem has been completely transformed which will make “everyone very happy”.

Pointing out at the manufacturing success, he said indigenous warships are patrolling our waters, Made-in-India missiles are strengthening our deterrence and domestically produced bulletproof jackets protecting our soldiers.

India, as per Modi, is becoming Aatmanirbhar in defence and is also working to be a top of the line defence equipment manufacturer.

He also emphasised on innovation initiatives and stated that iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) is powering an entire start-up eco-system.

The MSMEs are becoming integral to the defence supply chain and industry-academia partnerships are fostering R&D in the sector, he wrote.

Thanks to the strengths and skills of our Yuva Shakti and the efforts of the government, we are seeing the following impacts: Reduced import dependency; job creation across the defence manufacturing sector; skill development for our youth; and MSMEs getting a boost in the defence sector, he stressed.

Reaching out to the nation, the PM said, “To our youth, start-ups, manufacturers, and innovators - India’s defence sector is calling! This is your moment to be part of history. India needs your expertise and enthusiasm.”

“The doors are open for innovation, the policies are supportive, and the opportunity is unprecedented. Together, we will make India not just Aatmanirbhar in defence but a global leader in defence manufacturing.”

“Together, let’s build a stronger, self-reliant Bharat!,” he urged.