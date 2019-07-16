Exam for appointments of postmen to be re-conducted in local languages:Govt

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Acceding to the demand by Tamil parties led by the AIADMK, the Government on Tuesday decided to cancel the examination for appointment of postmen held on July 14 to hold it in all local languages including Tamil.
“The examination will now be held in all local languages, as per the notification of 10-5-2019 of the department concerned (with) examination, including (in) Tamil,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha.
Tamil parties had been protesting that questions in the postal department’s examination for appointments of postmen and assistants in rural areas held on Sunday were only in Hindi and English, and not Tamil.
The AIADMK were joined in by DMK, CPI and CPI-M members in the protests.
Proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned thrice during the pre-lunch period and again for 30 minutes after the Upper House re-assembled at 2 PM on the issue. When the proceedings resumed, Prasad, who is the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and IT said he has examined the matter and it has been decided to cancel the examination held on July 14.
“Certain issues were raised in this House by members, including my friends from Tamil Nadu. I have examined the matter today itself and it has been decided to cancel the examination held on 14-7-2019,” Prasad said.
The Minister said he would like to assure the House and the entire nation that the government led by Narendra Modi has respect for all regional languages, including Tamil. “I have myself seen the depth of language of Tamil when I was (election) in-charge there, and all other languages. Therefore, this government’s commitment to respecting all languages is full and total,” Prasad said.
The Minister’s assurance satisfied the agitating members. V Maitreyan of the AIADMK expressed gratitude to Prasad and said “due to the development in the last couple of days unfortunately we were forced to raise the issue in the morning today in our own way. I am really thankful on behalf of my party members.”
A Navaneethakrishnan of AIADMK said: “I really thank our minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
T K Rangarajan (CPI-M) suggested that all departments should hold examinations in regional languages.
Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma (Congress) said the larger issue is to pre-empt and ensure that there is no recurrence. “Therefore, will the government give a categorical assurance to this House, and through the House to the people of the country, that for all future recruitments, examinations, interviews, in all Central Government Departments, the PSUs, paramilitary forces, the three-language formula, the assurance for which was given by India’s first Prime Minister (Jawaharlal Nehru) shall be adhered to.”
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...