Exciting innovations in healthcare coming from Asia: Johnson & Johnson’s Alex Gorsky

Alex Gorsky, Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson, said there is more appreciation for innovation in biotechnology, with the rapid arrival and accessibility of mRNA vaccines and genome viral vectors.

Delivering a keynote address at BioAsia2022 on Friday, Gorsky said all eyes are on Asia today and the innovators in Asia would influence the world. “We believe that healthcare spending is expected to increase up to $5 trillion in the region by 2030. Some of the most exciting innovations and ideas in healthcare are coming from Asia, which has 36 per cent of the unicorns today.”

The world is on the cusp of making a technological shift and there is a need for change in the trajectory of human health, he added.

On the lessons learned from the pandemic, Gorsky said the world now understands the importance of global public healthcare and its impact.

The importance of having a robust, well-supported healthcare system that can be implemented through global coordination, public-private partnerships were some lessons from the pandemic, Gorsky added.