Fair & Lovely to lose ‘fair’ from its name: HUL

Hindustan Unilever Limited on Thursday said that it will be dropping the usage of the word ‘fair’ in its flagship skin cream brand, hitherto known as ‘Fair & Lovely’. It said that this rebranding is in a bid to move towards a more ‘inclusive vision of beauty’.
“The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and we expect to change the name in the next few months,” HUL said in a statement. HUL’s Fair & Lovely is the biggest-selling skin cream in India, a part of its beauty and personal care category, clocking ₹17,000 crore annually.
This is close on the heels of another player in the beauty segment, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), announcing its exit from the fairness beauty space.
In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, which seeped into the collective conscience of people world over, debates and outcries over racism became prevalent. A spate of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests took place across the globe, which also kickstarted a fresh debate on colourist products that may have perpetuated racism.
Fair & Lovely’s vision is to adopt a holistic approach to beauty that cares for people, that must be inclusive and diverse — for everyone, everywhere, said HUL. “The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones,” it acknowledged, while explaining this decision.
HUL said that from early 2019 onwards, it had started removing from Fair & Lovely’s packaging, words such as ‘fair/fairness’, ‘white/whitening’, and ‘light/lightening’ that could indicate a fairness-led transformation. The company will continue to evolve its advertising, to feature women of different skin tones, representative of the variety of beauty across India, it said.
“We are making our skincare portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty. In 2019, we removed the cameo with two faces as well as the shade guides from the packaging of Fair & Lovely and the brand communication progressed from fairness to glow, which is a more holistic and inclusive measure of healthy skin. These changes were very well received by our consumers. We now announce that we will remove the word ‘Fair’ from our brand name Fair & Lovely. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals, and the pack with the revised name will be available in the market in the next few months,” said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL.
The brand has never been and is not a bleaching product, emphasised HUL. “In addition to the changes to Fair & Lovely, the rest of our skincare portfolio will also reflect the new vision of positive beauty,” it added.
