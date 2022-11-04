The FICCI Kerala State Council has announced its maiden ‘Made in Kerala’ Awards 2022. The objective is to honour the best performers from Kerala in various business sectors that have exhibited high standards of excellence.

The awards aim to act as an encouragement for outperforming corporates and act as inspiration for others to reach for higher goals.

P Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister has released the logo of the Made in Kerala Awards 2022 at a function in Kochi.

“Over the years many brands from Kerala have established their presence significantly in the country and foreign destinations with the quality of their products, perseverance and aggressive marketing. These entrepreneurs from Kerala rightly deserve applause for their remarkable performance,” said Deepak L Aswani, Chairman, FICCI Kerala State Council.

FICCI Kerala State Council has called for nominations for the awards in various categories.

A jury comprising leading personalities from industry and trade, and economists will select the awardees from each category. Some of the categories are education, health and wellness, IT, tourism, food and agro sector, textiles, footwear, and jewellery. There are also awards for best corporate, best MSME and best public sector unit in the State.

The awards will be presented at function on December 10 at Hotel Le Meridian.