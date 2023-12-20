Operations at Tuticorin airport and train services to Tirunelveli have resumed, after they were suspended for nearly two days due to heavy rain in the two southern districts.

Southern Railway in a release said train operations through Tirunelveli returned to normalcy after the yard there was declared fit for train movement at 17.20 hrs on Tuesday, after waterlogging in the area was cleared and restoration work was completed.

Train No: 20924 Gandhidam-Tirunelveli Express was the first train to roll into Tirunelveli Junction after restoration, at 23:05 Tuesday.

Train No. 12631 Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Nellai Express that left Chennai Egmore at 20.10 hrs on Tuesday, will run up to Tirunelveli on Wednesday as per its normal schedule, instead of its earlier announced partial cancellation between Madurai and Tirunelveli, the release said.

Meanwhile, restoration works on the Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur section, which was affected by the rain, are on in full swing. Consequently, train services between the two destinations have been cancelled today.