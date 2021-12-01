Fire accident at Zen Tech’s demo facility

Zen Technologies Limited, a provider of defence training solutions, drones and anti-drones solutions, has reported a fire accident at its demonstration centre at Maheshwaram Hardware Park near Shamshabad airport on Tuesday night.

“No one was injured during the incident and there was no loss of life. A fire engine reached the spot and doused the fire,” the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

“This facility is insured and the financial damage due to the fire is currently being assessed. Operations are expected to resume within a couple of days and no impact is expected on any ongoing projects,” it said.