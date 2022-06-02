Fire breaks out after blasts at Deepak Nitrite’s Nandesari plant

A massive fire broke out at Deepak Nitrite Limited, a chemical manufacturing company, following multiple blasts at the company's facility at Nandesari industrial estate near Vadodara on Thursday evening.

While several firefighters were rushed to the spot, the initial eye-witness accounts reveal damages to a large part of the factory premises due to the fire and blasts.

“We are monitoring the situation closely. The safety and well-being of all our employees, and that of the communities around, is of foremost priority to us. All our manufacturing facilities are equipped with best-in-class systems and equipment, that ensure environmentally sustainable production. Our teams are already on-ground facilitating every possible support. Our communication channels are open 24x7, and we shall continue to provide updates and partner closely with all the relevant external stakeholders,” a statement released by the company said. There was no confirmation on casualties or number of injured till the publication of this report.

Police sources informed that a loud blast was heard from inside the plant at Nandesari GIDC at around 6 pm, followed by a thick whitish smoke erupting from the plant. "The fire is still not under control. It is too early to share any details about the extent of damage or casualties at the plant. Police and other emergency teams have reached the spot," said an official from the Nandesari police station.

Deepak Nitrite manufactures intermediates and speciality chemicals besides performance products and phenol. The companyhas facilities in Nandesari and Dahej in Gujarat, Roha and Taloja in Mahrashtra and Hyderabad.

Deepak Nitrite shares ended 1.72 per cent up at ₹2,045.25 on Thursday on BSE.