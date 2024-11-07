A massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Valsad, Gujarat, on Thursday afternoon.
Visuals show a thick plume of smoke billowing from the building.
Fire tenders are on site, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.
Further details are awaited.
