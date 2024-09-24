One employee sustained severe burn injuries in a fire mishap in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire accident occured in Steel Melt Shop (SMS) - 1 of the plant due to a minor blast and one of the senior managers was injured severely and has been shifted to hospital.

Senior officials of the plant were looking into the cause of the blast and are supervising the relief work.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit