First Butyl Acrylate consignment flagged off from BPCL-Kochi Refinery

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has dispatched the first consignment of Butyl Acrylate from its Propylene Derivative Petrochemical (PDP) complex at Kochi Refinery on Monday.

The first product truck was flagged off by Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Director (Finance). “By producing these niche petrochemicals, BPCL is facilitating huge import substitution and the initiative would be of great help to many industrial sectors,” he said.

Butyl Acrylate finds application in paints, coatings, plastic sheets, textiles, adhesives and sealants. The consignments were made to Asian Paints Ltd, Satara, Rossari Biotech Ltd, Bharuch, Chiripal Industries Ltd, Ahmedabad, Nikhil Adhesives Ltd, Bharuch, Visen Industries Ltd, Silvasa and Jesons Industries Ltd, Tiruvallur.

With the launch of Butyl Acrylate, BPCL Kochi Refinery has become the first Indian Refinery to produce five derivatives of propylene in world scale economic size capacity. These niche petrochemicals are being manufactured in the newly commissioned units at Kochi Refinery.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the complex on February 14 and the cost of setting up the complex was ₹6,000 crore approximately.