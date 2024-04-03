A fire mishap in a unit of SB Organics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in Chandapur, Sangareddy district near here claimed five lives and left over a dozen workers injured.

According to police, there were about 50 workers in the plant when a fire broke out triggered by a blast in a reactor this evening. “Apart from a senior functionary of the company, four workers died at the blast site. The injured are being shifted to the area hospital at Sangareddy,’” a senior police official told businessline.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the district administration and the fire personnel to hasten rescue operations and also directed ministers who are nearby to proceed to the plant to supervise rescue and relief operations.

