Flipkart sets up new fulfilment centre in Bengal

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has set up a new fulfilment centre in West Bengal to ramp up its supply chain infrastructure in the East and cater to the growing demand for e-commerce services across the region and the country.

The centre would be spread across over 2.2 lakh square feet and create nearly 3,500 direct jobs. The new facility in Dankuni will cater to the needs of both Flipkart and Myntra customers in the region, said a press statement issued by the company.

It will also help thousands of sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states while also helping create national market access.

With the addition of this new facility in Dankuni, Flipkart now has more than 10 lakh square feet of warehousing space in the state alone and employs over 50,000 people across all these facilities.

“We are strengthening our supply chain presence in West Bengal and this expansion will help support small and medium businesses from the state while creating thousands of employment opportunities. E-commerce has helped serve citizens with a safe and sanitised supply chain and we will continue to serve the ecosystem including lakhs of sellers, MSMEs, Kirana partners, millions of consumers and thousands of brands that we work with,” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply chain at Flipkart, said in the statement.