Flipkart sets up new fulfilment centre in Bengal

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has set up a new fulfilment centre in West Bengal to ramp up its supply chain infrastructure in the East and cater to the growing demand for e-commerce services across the region and the country.
The centre would be spread across over 2.2 lakh square feet and create nearly 3,500 direct jobs. The new facility in Dankuni will cater to the needs of both Flipkart and Myntra customers in the region, said a press statement issued by the company.
It will also help thousands of sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states while also helping create national market access.
With the addition of this new facility in Dankuni, Flipkart now has more than 10 lakh square feet of warehousing space in the state alone and employs over 50,000 people across all these facilities.
“We are strengthening our supply chain presence in West Bengal and this expansion will help support small and medium businesses from the state while creating thousands of employment opportunities. E-commerce has helped serve citizens with a safe and sanitised supply chain and we will continue to serve the ecosystem including lakhs of sellers, MSMEs, Kirana partners, millions of consumers and thousands of brands that we work with,” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply chain at Flipkart, said in the statement.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...