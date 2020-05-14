News

FM announces 2% interest subvention on smallest category MUDRA loans

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a 2 per cent interest subvention on the smallest category of loans given under the MUDRA scheme.

As much as ₹1,500 crore interest subvention would be given for MUDRA-Shishu loans of up to ₹50,000.

