FM's error not inadvertent: Congress

The Congress has come down heavily against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remarks that announcement of interest rates on savings instruments for the next quarter was done inadvertently.

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said such an announcement is a regular exercise. "There is nothing “inadvertent” about its release on March 31," he said.

Chidambaram said the BJP government had decided to launch another assault on the middle class by slashing the interest rates and profiting itself. "When caught, the FM is putting forward the lame excuse of 'inadvertent error'. When inflation is at about six per cent and expected to rise, the BJP government is offering interest rates below six percent hitting the savers and the middle class below the belt," he added.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: "Really Sitharaman “oversight” in issuing the order to decrease interest rates on GOI schemes or election driven “hindsight” in withdrawing it?."