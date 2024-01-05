The 15th edition of FoodTech Kerala, the state’s premier food processing and packaging expo, will be held at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium from January 10 to 12. The 3-day exposition will provide an interface for the manufacturers of food processing machinaries, and packaging equipment as well as suppliers of ingredients and flavors for the small and big food processing units in the state.

The organizers of the expo said more than 60 exhibitors will showcase their products and services. The event is endorsed and supported by Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), Nabard, NSIC and Norka-Roots.

The key highlight of this year’s edition will be the Food Processing Fund—Investor Meet being held by Nabard and on the second day, the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) will conduct the one-day food packaging training program. The expo will also feature an industrial pavilion featuring 20 SME units from the State which is sponsored by the K-BIP, Industries Department.

FoodTech Kerala 2023 is organised by Kochi-based Cruz Expos. The company has been regularly organising the FoodTech series of B2B trade expos in the state since the past 14 years.

