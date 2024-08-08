Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran Marxist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away at his residence in Kolkata on Thursday.

He was 80. He is survived by wife Meera and son Suchetan.

The CPI(M) leader had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for some years.

The Marxist leader was the state’s Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011. In the 2011 Assembly elections, the Bhattacharjee-led Left Front lost to the Trinamool Congress, marking the end of the CPI(M) ‘s 34-year rule in the state.

Political parties across the spectrum grieved the passing away of the former Chief Minister.

Condoling Bhattacharjee’s demise, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said, “I am shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have known him for the last several decades and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years.”

“I communicate my condolences to the members of the CPI(M) party and all his followers,” Banerjee said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “My deepest condolences on the passing away of Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. He served the people in a political career spanning more than five decades. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and comrades.”

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bhattacharjee was a stalwart in public service. “A stalwart in public service, his extensive experience of over five decades as an MLA, Minister and later as Chief Minister has left an indelible mark.” His simplicity, rich contributions to Bengali literature and commitment to community service were noteworthy, Sarma said.

“Admired for his simplicity and devotion to public service, which spanned over five decades, he played a pivotal role in shaping his state’s modern history. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. I pray that his soul attains eternal peace,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a post on X.