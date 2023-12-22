French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India next month to participate in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 as the Chief Guest, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, will be visiting India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations,” the MEA said in a statement on Friday.

On July 14 this year, the Indian PM was the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. It was followed by Macron’s visit to India in September for the G-20 Summit.

“As strategic partners, India and France share a high degree of convergence on a range of regional and global issues. This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership,” it said.

US President Joe Biden, who was initially invited by India to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations, was unable to confirm his participation due to other engagements.

