FSSAI to launch sampling and testing scheme for licensed dairy units

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday said it plans to launch a scheme for sampling, testing and inspection of milk, in a bid to set up a self- monitoring mechanism for licensed dairy establishments.
The food safety authority said this move is expected to strengthen internal controls at the licensed dairy processing establishments. Under this scheme, milk processors will need to undertake certain quality and safety tests at regular intervals, it added.
“This will help the establishments in identifying the cause of any non-compliance, take preventive and corrective action. The Scheme is tentatively planned from October 1, 2019 and would besubjected to compliance verification from January 1, 2020 giving adequate time for milk processing units to adjust and upgrade to the requirement,” FSSAI said in a statement.
The regulators will initiate sensitization activities for dairy processors regarding this scheme. It has also advised state authorities to strengthen enforcement along with State Animal Husbandry Departments at dairy establishments registered by State Authorities.
This move comes after FSSAI’s National Milk Quality Survey last year revealed that while milk in India is largely safe, a few samples were found to be containing adulterants and residues of contaminants. The scheme will be part of its initiatives to ensure the supply of safe and quality milk to consumers and address the non-compliance observed in processed milk.
Meanwhile, FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal also expressed concerns regarding “baseless” fake news and misleading posts being circulated on social media regarding safety of commonly-consumed food items in the country.
For instance : recently a fake news was circulated in social media that as per WHO, most of the milk in India is adulterated. “WHO Country Office in India has confirmed no such advisory has ever been issued by WHO to Government of India,” the regulator pointed out.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...