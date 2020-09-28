FT Masters in Management ranking: IIM-C is 2nd in Asia

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) has secured 21st rank globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2020 for its flagship two-year MBA programme.
The institute has been ranked 2nd in India and 2nd in Asia among the five Indian B-schools listed in the Rankings. Categories considered in the rankings include alumni career progress, school diversity, and international experience and research.
“The ranking reflects the high quality of education provided by the institute and the outcome of successful employment and career progression among the MBA programme’s alumni,” said a statement issued by the institute.
Other parameters that are considered are, value for money ranking, involvement of women in the institute’s board, international student in-take, international mobility ranking of alumni, faculty with doctorates and other languages known.
IIM Calcutta had an advantage over its competitors as the only B-school to be a part of the prestigious CEMS. The Global Alliance in Management Education or CEMS is a cooperation of leading business schools and universities with multinational companies and NGOs.
The CEMS Global Alliance includes 33 academic institutions on five continents, nearly 70 corporate partners and seven social partners from around the globe.
