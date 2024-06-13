G Kishan Reddy, who took charge as the Minister of Coal and Mines on Thursday, said the focus will be on enhancing production and discouraging coal imports.

In the previous NDA government, the two-time Member of Parliament from Secunderabad, held the portfolios of Culture, Tourism and Development of the North-Eastern Region (DoNER). Reddy was also the Minister of State for Home Affairs (2019-2021).

Reddy took charge of the Coal and Mines Ministry from Pralhad Joshi, who has been given charge of New & Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

"I have just joined. Let me review the scenario. The Coal and Mines are key ministries, which are critical for the industrial and infrastructure sectors.

As Mines Minister, Reddy has to steer India on the path of self-reliance in critical minerals. Lithium continues to be the cornerstone of India’s shift towards a green economy, and sourcing the mineral – often called white gold – is seen as a critical step in this regard. Following the acquisition of mines in Argentina, discussions are under-way with other countries such as Chile, and due-diligence is on in Australia, among others.

Another priority area for Reddy would be carrying out of critical mineral auctions in India.

Results of the first of the three tranches of critical mineral block auctions are expected anytime now, with the new minister taking charge. Also, the fourth round of critical mineral block auctions should be announced by June-end or early-July.

India is also readying for its first offshore mineral block (deep sea mineral) auction, and guidelines and rules in this regard are being framed. As Mines Minister, Reddy will also spearhead initiatives there.

Satish Chandra Dubey, who is a two-time Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, also took charge as the Minister of State for Coal and Mines. Dubey, a three time MLA from Bihar, was an MP in the 16th Lok Sabha (2014-19).

