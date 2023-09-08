Here is everything you need to know about G20 Summit to be held in the national capital.
- September 08, 2023 21:49
Sunak says ‘won’t rush’ into UK-India trade deal: BBC report
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that there is progress in talks between India and Britain on a free trade agreement, but he “won’t rush” into the trade deal, according to a report by BBC.
Sunak is here to attend the G20 Summit on September 9-10.
The remarks assume significance as the 12th round of talks concluded last month between the officials of the two countries. The talks for the agreement were launched in January 2022.
According to the report, Sunak has said that he would not set a deadline for the conclusion of negotiations. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 21:37
TMC MP Saket Gokhale questions expenditure in organising G20 Summit
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Friday raised questions over the expenditure made in organising the G20 leaders’ summit.
He claimed India spent seven times more than what Germany spent in organising the summit in Hamburg in 2017.
“Modi government has spent over Euro 449 million i.e. over Rs 4100 crores only on Delhi. This expenditure is seven times more than what a developed country like Germany spent on the same G20 Summit. For Modi’s self-PR for 2024 elections, we have spent a shocking Rs. 3500 crores extra,” he claimed on X. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 21:34
Biden congratulates PM Modi and ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1
President Biden congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the scientists and engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing at the south polar region of the Moon, as well as the successful launch of India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1: Joint statement
- September 08, 2023 21:31
G20 Summit Live Updates: 40 Delhites join hands with police for night patrolling, picket checkings
The Delhi Police on Friday said more than 40 residents of the Gandhi Nagar area have come forward to help the city police strengthen the night vigil during the G20 Summit.
“In view of the G20 Summit, local residents of our area have come forward and requested the police that they will work with us. We have agreed as we are already short of staff. We would be taking their help at pickets and night patrolling,” a senior police official said.
He further said that the citizens have been briefed and special t-shirts were given to them which will help the police to identify them. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 21:29
Modi and Biden reaffirm strong India-US partnership in joint statement
Joint statement by US and India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed United States President Joseph R Biden Jr, to India today, reaffirming the close and enduring partnership between India and the United States. The leaders expressed their appreciation for the substantial progress underway to implement the ground breaking achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s historic, June 2023, visit to Washington.
- September 08, 2023 21:26
Biden and Modi reaffirm commitment to global semiconductor supply chains
US President Biden and PM Modi reiterated support for building global semiconductor supply chains: Joint statement. - Reuters
- September 08, 2023 21:21
World Bank President Ajay Banga arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit
- September 08, 2023 21:16
Happy to have welcomed US President Joe Biden, says PM Modi
PM Modi says, “Happy to have welcomed US President Joe Biden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuses numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.”
- September 08, 2023 21:13
G20 Summit Live Updates: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Delhi
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit.
F5g0s5wXgAA5As-.jpg
- September 08, 2023 20:59
G20 Summit Live Updates: UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Delhi
UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit, received by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.
F5g0qs0XoAAIzOp.jpg
- September 08, 2023 20:52
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Delhi govt teams to monitor air quality during G20 Summit
The Delhi government has formed special teams to ensure that the city’s air quality remains at a satisfactory level during the G20 Summit, which will witness several world leaders take part, officials said on Friday.
The 11 teams formed for each district -- comprising the district magistrate concerned, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) deputy commissioners and probationary IAS officers -- will take steps such as the use of water sprinklers and mechanised sweeping to check dust, a senior government officer said.
- September 08, 2023 20:38
Biden and Modi forge closer ties in closed-door meeting ahead of G20 Summit
US President Joe Biden headed into a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, shortly after arriving in New Delhi for G20 Summit over the weekend.
Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and US.
- September 08, 2023 20:32
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Rishi Sunak interacts with staff, students at British Council
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived here on Friday for the G20 Leaders’ Summit beginning on September 9 and said he would work with world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us.
Accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, Sunak was welcomed at the airport by Union minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 20:29
G20 Summit Live Updates: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Arrives In Delhi
- September 08, 2023 20:26
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit
- September 08, 2023 20:24
G20 Summit Live Updates: Roads in New Delhi area wear deserted look as security curbs kick in
As stringent traffic regulations and security restrictions came into force in the New Delhi district on Friday in view of the G20 Summit, the area wore a deserted look with key landmarks also without visitors.
Delhi Police said that things went “smoothly” and “seamlessly” on the first day G20-the related security restrictions were implemented in the New Delhi area which houses the summit venue and the delegates’ hotels.
“Traffic restrictions are imposed in a very small area of New Delhi district. That small portion has been restricted to the general public while the rest of Delhi is open,” said Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa, a day before top leaders from the G20 nations officially hold the meet. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 20:17
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit
- September 08, 2023 20:16
G20 Summit Live Updates: World leaders gather in Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrived here on Friday to attend the G20 Summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he looked forward to productive discussions with them over the next two days.
Biden is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Modi Friday evening. During the meeting, the two leaders are likely to review the progress made on the decisions that they took during the prime minister’s state visit to Washington in June.
The leaders were welcomed by traditional dance performances by various troupes and a smiling IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 20:10
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold talks on diversifying India-Bangladesh cooperation
A day before the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on diversifying bilateral cooperation and discussed issues such as connectivity and commercial linkages.
In a post on his second bilateral of the day after holding talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Modi said he had “productive deliberations” with PM Sheikh Hasina.
“The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more,” Modi said. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 20:03
India committed to furthering voice of Global South: PM Modi
- September 08, 2023 20:01
India ‘very important’, but it is for members to decide on its UNSC membership: Guterres
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday described India as “the country of the world” and a “very important” partner in the multilateral system but said it is for the members and not him to decide on its UN Security Council membership.
Addressing a press conference here ahead of the G20 Summit, he made a strong pitch for immediate reforms to UNSC and other multilateral institutions, as he asserted that the future of the world is multipolar but “our multilateral institutions reflect a bygone age”. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 19:56
TRIFED showcases a wide range of traditional tribal art, artifacts, paintings, pottery, textiles, and many more at G20 Summit
The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs is showcasing a wide range of traditional tribal art, artifacts, paintings, pottery, textiles, organic natural products and many more at the ‘Tribes India’ pavilion. The exhibition is being hosted at the Crafts Bazaar (Hall 3), as part of the G-20 Leaders’ Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on 9 th and 10 th September 2023.
- September 08, 2023 19:34
G20 Summit Live Updates: Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ remix welcomes President Biden
A remix of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You was being played in the background for President Biden’s welcome. This is the first visit of Joe Biden to India as US President.
- September 08, 2023 19:32
G20 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Spanish president
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a speedy recovery to Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and said his insightful views will be missed during the G20 Summit.
Sanchez had earlier announced that he would not be able to travel to the Indian capital to attend the meeting as he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
- September 08, 2023 19:29
G20 Summit 2023 Live: As Biden, Modi, Yellen meet before G20, press may be barred
US President Joe Biden was headed into a closed-door meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shortly after arriving in New Delhi to participate in a G20 summit over the weekend.
Biden and Modi last met face-to-face in June when the Indian prime minister was the guest of a White House state visit. The two leaders are expected to discuss progress on a number of agreements reached in June, including a deal to allow General Electric to produce jet engines in India to power Indian military aircraft.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will also join. - Reuters
- September 08, 2023 19:11
G20 Summit Live Updates: US President Biden arrives in New Delhi
United States President Joe Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 leaders’ summit being held over the weekend in the Indian capital. - Reuters
- September 08, 2023 19:09
G20 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth
“This is a special year for India-Mauritius relations as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture and more. Also reiterated India’s commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South,” PM Modi tweeted.
- September 08, 2023 19:01
G20 countries should show leadership by keeping 1.5 degrees C goal alive: UN chief
G20 countries should show leadership by keeping the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal alive, rebuilding trust based on climate justice and advancing just and equitable transition through a green economy, United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres said on Friday.
At the Paris climate talks in 2015, countries agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as compared to pre-industrial levels (1850-1900) to avoid extreme, destructive and likely irreversible effects of climate change. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 18:45
G20 Summit: Specially-curated menu, variety of sweets await delegates at President’s dinner
A “specially-curated menu” tailored to sync with the delicacies consumed during the Indian monsoon awaits the heads of state and other delegates at President Droupadi Murmu’s grand dinner at the G20 Summit venue on Saturday.
Preparations are underway and senior managers and staff members of a luxury hotel group are busy setting up the dinner tables at Bharat Mandapam, which will host the two-day summit.
Sources said the ceremonial dinner will be served in bespoke silverware made especially for the occasion. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 18:42
G20 countries responsible for 80 per cent emissions, must take lead in reducing it: UN Chief Antonio Guterres
- September 08, 2023 18:40
G20 Summit Live Updates: UN Chief António Guterres praises India’s role in G20 leadership
In a briefing, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “...Let me begin by expressing my gratitude to India for the warm welcome and my hope that India’s presidency at the G20 will help lead to the kind of transformative change our world so desperately needs in line with the repeated commitment that India to act on the behalf of Global South and its determination to pursue the development agenda.”
- September 08, 2023 18:36
FM holds bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary, discusses G20 priorities
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and discussed G20 priorities.
The bilateral meeting took place a day ahead of the G20 Leadership Summit beginning on Saturday.
Capture.JPG
- September 08, 2023 18:32
PM Modi meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at his residence for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
- September 08, 2023 18:31
G20 must show leadership on climate, crisis spiraling out of control: UN Secretary-General António Guterres
- September 08, 2023 18:28
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Man arrested in north Delhi for hoax alert on G20 Summit
A person from north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit, officials said.
The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the Pragati Maidan area where the G20 Summit is being held, they said.
Taking swift action, Bhalswa Dairy police team traced the accused and arrested him for spreading false information in public. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 18:27
UK’s Sunak says he does not plan to advise India on Ukraine war stance
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that it was not his place to tell India what position it should take on Russia’s war in Ukraine, in an interview to news agency ANI.
“It’s not for me to tell India what positions to take on international issues, but I know India rightly cares about the international rule of law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity,” Sunak said when asked about India’s stance. - Reuters
- September 08, 2023 18:26
Taking part in constructive way to reach agreement on Ukraine & climate issues at G20 Summit: China
China on Friday sought to deflect criticism that its objections to the proposals on Ukraine and climate issues were blocking an agreement at the G20 summit in New Delhi, saying it is participating in the discussions in an “active and constructive way.”
Replying to questions on criticism by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that an agreement on Ukraine and climate issues is yet to be reached by the G20 nations due to objections raised by China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China attaches great importance to the G20.
“China attaches great importance to the G20 and has participated in the consultations and discussions on the G20 New Delhi Summit document in an active and constructive way,” Mao said here at a regular ministry briefing. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 18:15
G20 Summit Live Updates: Delhi LG to monitor security situation during G20 Summit: Raj Niwas
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena will remain in constant touch with the city police commissioner and will monitor the security situation in the national capital during the G20 Summit, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.
According to officials, Saxena will be in constant touch with the command room of the Delhi Police control room at the police headquarters. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 18:13
Rishi Sunak expresses concern over rising food prices due to Russia’s actions
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ANI, “...When it comes to Ukraine and Russia - one thing I will be doing is highlighting the devastating impact that Russia’s illegal invasion is having on millions of people around the world, particularly on food prices. Russia recently pulled out of a Grain Deal that we are shipping grain from Ukraine to many poor countries around the world and now you have seen food prices go up. That is causing suffering for millions of people. It is not right. One of the things I will be doing is making people aware of the impact of Russia’s illegal war.”
- September 08, 2023 18:08
‘Willkomen’, ‘Swagatam’: G20 delegates to be greeted in multiple languages
From ‘Bienvenue’ in French to ‘Hosgeldiniz’ in Turkish, G20 delegates and other international guests will be greeted in multiple languages when they enter the delegation centre at the Summit venue here.
In a spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, ‘welcome’ has been printed in languages of all G20 member nations and invited countries, on an official welcome backdrop installed in the Delegation Offices set up at Hall no. 14 of the Bharat Mandapam complex.
From ‘Willkomen’ in German to ‘Selamat Datang’ in Indonesian and ‘Bienvenido’ in Spanish to Hosgeldiniz’ in Turkish, the backdrop wears a colourful look. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 18:06
On G20 summit eve, India’s Rahul Gandhi says democratic institutions under attack
India’s democratic institutions and minority groups are under a “full-scale assault”, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on the eve of a high-profile G20 summit in New Delhi.
Civil society, opposition parties and some foreign governments have in the past raised concerns over decisions of Modi’s government that they say are aimed at throttling dissent, fanning religious discrimination and keeping the ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power.
The government has denied all such accusations and Modi has said his administration was working for the betterment of all. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 17:30
In picture: Khadi stall at G20 Summit, New Delhi
Capture.JPG
- September 08, 2023 17:27
UK’s Sunak says progress made on India trade deal, but not there yet
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that there had been “lots of progress” on a free trade agreement with India but that it was not yet a done deal.
“Lots of progress has been made on this one, but we’re not there yet”, Sunak told reporters in New Delhi where he is attending the annual gathering of the Group of 20 major economies. “We can’t rush it, and I won’t rush it.” - Reuters
- September 08, 2023 17:20
G20 Summit 2023 Live: South African President arrives in New Delhi
South African President arrives in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.
- September 08, 2023 17:17
G20 Summit Live Updates: Prime Minister and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik arrives in Delhi
Prime Minister and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit.
- September 08, 2023 17:10
Instead of each State’s name at stalls, G20 has combined for all as ‘Focus North East’ because of the ethenic violence in Manipur
- September 08, 2023 17:08
G20 Summit Live Updates: Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi
Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit
- September 08, 2023 17:05
Kharge not invited to President’s G20 dinner, party leaders say it’s unfortunate
The exclusion of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from President Droupadi Murmu’s G20 dinner is an attack on democracy and reflects the ruling dispensation’s thinking, party leaders said on Friday.
Though Kharge and other opposition leaders were not invited to the dinner on Saturday, Union ministers and chief ministers, including of States ruled by opposition parties, have received invites. - PTI
- September 08, 2023 16:30
PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation
PM Modi said, “I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation.
I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality.
Rashtrapati Ji will be hosting a dinner on 9th September.
On the 10th, the leaders will pay homage to Gandhi Ji at Rajghat. At the Closing Ceremony, on the same day, G20 Leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable ‘One Future’, together like ‘One Family’, for a healthier ‘One Earth’.”
- September 08, 2023 16:25
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit
- September 08, 2023 16:25
We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future: PM Modi
“During the G20 Summit, I will be chairing Sessions on ‘One Earth’, ‘One Family’ and ‘One Future’, covering a range of issues of prime concern to the world community. These include furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth.
We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century.
We attach immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure.
We will also collectively work to further gender equality, women empowerment and ensure world peace.,” PM Modi tweeted.
- September 08, 2023 16:23
India places great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress: PM Modi
“India also places great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress. It is important to emulate Gandhi Ji’s mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue,” PM Modi states on X ( formerly known as Twitter)
- September 08, 2023 16:21
India’s G20 Presidency theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ resonates with our worldview: PM Modi
“Rooted in our cultural ethos, India’s G20 Presidency theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’ deeply resonates with our worldview, that the whole world is one family. India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South.,” PM Modi tweeted.
- September 08, 2023 16:15
India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit: PM Modi
PM Modi tweets,” India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first-ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days.
It is my firm belief that the the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development.”
- September 08, 2023 16:09
Tibetan refugees urge G20 to address China’s Tibet occupation
More than a hundred Tibetan refugees staged a protest in New Delhi on Friday, demanding that the “occupation” of their country by China be discussed during the two-day G20 summit in the city this weekend. - Reuters
- September 08, 2023 15:58
In pictures: Imperial Hotel on Thursday night gearing up to welcome G20 delegates
WhatsApp Image 2023-09-08 at 12.05.50.jpeg
WhatsApp Image 2023-09-08 at 12.06.39.jpeg
- September 08, 2023 15:55
In pictures: Welcome kits for G20 delegates at Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi
WhatsApp Image 2023-09-08 at 15.50.43.jpeg
Capture.JPG
Capture.JPG
- September 08, 2023 15:50
G20 Summit Live Updates: New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration ‘almost ready’
Ahead of the G20 summit, India on Friday said the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration is “almost ready” and will be recommended to the leaders of the grouping during the conclave. India also said its presidency of the G20 has lived up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of being inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and very decisive.
Addressing a press conference ahead of the two-day summit beginning Saturday, India’s G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant said New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration will be the voice of the global south and developing countries.
- September 08, 2023 15:45
Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra: India has been at the forefront to speak on the priorities of the Global South.
- September 08, 2023 15:34
Kwatra, Foreign Secy says We are welcoming heads of states and 41 delegations in Delhi and our focus is to drive consensus of the priorities of G20
Kwatra, Foreign Secy we are happy there is a strong efforts by all countries and delegations to move to a consensus.
G-20 remains an effective forum to address global challenges even without Russia’s active participation, says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Shringla says every Indian citizen is a stakeholder of this summit in some sense...One aspect is that it involves every state ...It is a fine example co-operative federalism with centre, state, districts, municipalities down to the grassroot levels
Kant says India will leave a huge imprint
- September 08, 2023 15:33
DEA Secy : There has been a rich and intense discussion on strengthening of multi-lateral development banks and other institutions.
- September 08, 2023 15:23
Amitabh Kant on the journey of declaration : The leaders’ declaration will be revealed post approval from the leaders
Kant on China : China is a multi-lateral player, challenge of multi-lateral discussions is we have to bring all the countries onboard, which will be seen later
on Russia-Ukraine: G20 is an economic forum and discusses issues of growth and development. This year as a consequence of the impact of the conflict on SDGs, this issue was discussed at length
- September 08, 2023 15:15
Vinay Kwatra Foreign Secy : 41 heads of states, leaders will gather for the G20 Summit
Kwatra says ,” Sessions will focus on one earth, one family and one future
A dinner by Honourable President will be held tom, a visit to Rajghat
PM will host several bilateral meetings with visiting Heads of States and other leaders
- September 08, 2023 15:14
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant says the G20’s leader declaration is almost ready, adding that the statement will be a “voice” of the global south and developing countries.
- September 08, 2023 15:06
Harsh Shringla, Chief Co-Ordinator of G20, at pre-summit media briefing:
“We assumed G20 Presidency in December 1 last year. We hosted over 220 meetings across the country. Hosted one G20 meeting in every state and UT of India.
We have had 100,000 visitors from 120 nationalities through the year
Shringla says, “ G20 has been taken down to the grassroots level. It has also been leveraged to highlight India’s culture
We began preparations for India’s G20 Presidency nearly one-and-half years ago Shringla says, “ We expect 2000-3000 international and domestic media here
He said 15 million people involved in one way or the other to be part of organising G20
Shringla says, “ There is emphasis also on cultural aspects of our Presidency through the Cultural Corridor and displays of cultural artefacts
“We also have a “Mother of Democracy” exhibition with 26 interactive panels in 16 languages
“ Tomorrow at Dinner there will be music performance by 77 musicians showcasing India’s rich musical heritage
“There is strong emphasis on Technology and we have a few exhibitions showcasing Aadhar, UPI”
“ We are also showcasing Reserve Bank of India exhibition, will showcase various fintech innovation including digital currency and UPI.
- September 08, 2023 14:59
The New Delhi declaration will be presented to the G20 leaders: Ajay Seth, DEA Secy at pre-summit briefing
He says the focus and vision of G20 Presidency is to bring change in people’s life. We focused on strengthening multi-lateral banks, support , sustainable and inclusive growth amidst current challenges the world is facing.
“ We arranged 40 seminars inviting global and domestic experts to generate intense discussions to find a robust way forward and create Jan Bhagidari”
Seth says, “Focus is on how to use the potential of new technology such as blockchain among others
“ Based on these deliberations, these recommendations will be placed in front of the G20 leaders to arrive at definite outcomes
- September 08, 2023 14:51
G20 Summit Live updates | G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant at the Pre-Summit briefing says, “ We have been focused on being inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented during our Presidency”
He says, ‘Green Development, Climate Action has been one of our key priorities”
“We held G20 related meetings in 60 cities across the country. We have had the biggest participation from across the world. We have been the voice of the Global South. We have used this opportunity to push India’s narrative through one district one product to have a positive impact of our artisans
“It was critical that we focus on redesigning and reforming our multi-lateral institutions”
“ Women-led development has also been our key priority to bring women empowerment and gender equality has been among the six key priorities
“We also focused on inclusive tech developments and public digital infra as one of the key priorities
“There has been a huge scale and reach of India’s G20 Presidency.”
- September 08, 2023 14:48
G20 Summit Live updates | IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva ‘looking forward to #G20Summit discussions’
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva on Friday tweeted , “Looking forward to #G20Summit discussions in New Delhi. India is seeking to galvanize action on climate change, debt and digital transformation. The needs of low-income and vulnerable countries are becoming urgent – and we need to step up to support them.”
- September 08, 2023 14:46
Update on arrival of leaders for G20 Summit
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva are among the top leaders who arrived here on Friday for the G20 summit so far.
- September 08, 2023 14:45
G20 Summit live updates | US President headed to G20, says focussed on making progress on Americans’ priorities
US President Joe Biden on X : “I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans’ priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver. Every time we engage, we get better.”
- September 08, 2023 14:20
G20 Presidency: What is the major challenge for India?
The biggest question looming over the summit is whether there will be a joint leaders’ declaration in view of the sharp differences between the West and the Russia-China combine on the text to describe the Ukraine conflict in the document.
No consensus has been achieved yet on the contentious issue and top negotiators are still holding hectic parleys to thrash out the differences. The G20 operates under the principle of consensus and lack of a common view may result in the summit ending without the declaration.
The silver lining for India’s presidency is likely to be support by almost all G20 countries to its proposal to include the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc that has emerged as perhaps the most influential multilateral forum after the United Nations.
In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice, flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent. (PTI)
- September 08, 2023 14:07
G20 Summit live updates| It’s special as son-in-law of India: Rishi Sunak on visit to Delhi for G20
Rishi Sunak said on Friday that his visit to New Delhi for the G20 Leaders’ Summit is “obviously special” as he joked about being referred to as the “son-in-law of India” as the first British Prime Minister of Indian heritage and married to an Indian in Akshata Murty.
Speaking to reporters in a huddle on his flight to New Delhi, the 43-year-old British Indian leader said he was excited to be back in India, “a country that is very near and dear to me”. He is joined on the visit by his wife, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and is scheduled for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit. (PTI)
- September 08, 2023 14:01
G20 Summit live updates: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar called on the Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.
mauri.jpg
PM Narendra Modi will meet the visiting Prime Minister at his residence today.
- September 08, 2023 13:58
G20 Summit live updates: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi
sheikh.jpg
In a social media post, PM Narendra Modi said that he will meet the visiting Prime Minister at his residence today.
- September 08, 2023 13:54
G20 Summit live updates: PM Modi changes display picture on X to G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam
321 modi.jpg
Screen grab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s X (Twitter) handle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed his display picture on microblogging website X to that of the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 summit.
The picture shows a brightly-lit Bharat Mandapam with a Nataraja statue installed there.
Modi changed his profile picture from that of the tricolour to his own while doing “namaste”.
- September 08, 2023 13:40
G20 Summit live updates: PM Modi to meet Joe Biden this evening
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Joe Biden today. Besides he will be meeting Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Mauritius at his residence.
- September 08, 2023 13:36
G20 Summit live updates: Spouses of G20 leaders will be visiting the Indian Agricultural Research Institute on Saturday.
They will engage with women farmers and see how millets are grown. A millet-based feat will be prepared by celebrity chefs for the dignitaries. The spouses will also visit National Gallery of Modern Art where a curated exhibition is being planned, which will showcase the oldest chariot in the world.
- September 08, 2023 13:34
G20 Summit live updates: Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva arrived in New Delhi
IMF.jpg
On the eve of the G20 leadership summit under India’s Presidency, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, in a joint statement said: “The world confronts significant economic challenges, the existential threat of climate change as well as a digital transition, all in the context of more frequent shocks, high debt levels, limited policy space in many countries and rising geopolitical tensions.”
Both Georgieva and Banga are scheduled to participate in the summit taking place on September 9 and 10. Read more.
- September 08, 2023 13:26
G20 Summit live updates: Chairperson of the African Union and President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani arrived in New DelhiThe European Union on Friday said it is looking forward to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 at its New Delhi summit.
african union.jpg
- September 08, 2023 13:20
The hotels in Delhi are pulling out all the stops to welcome G20 Summit delegates with a blend of rich gifts and sumptuous cuisine.
At ITC Maurya, delegates will receive scarves, stoles, local sweets, and miniature sculptures, offering a glimpse into India’s culture.
The culinary offerings at Taj Palace Hotel include an array of Indian sweets, gourmet chocolates, and a mouthwatering menu that combines traditional and contemporary flavors.
Claridges Hotel has crafted hampers featuring India Gate and Qutub Minar-shaped sweets, adding a sweet touch to their welcome. These thoughtful gestures and delectable treats are set to enhance the delegates’ experience during their stay.
- September 08, 2023 13:19
Here’s a glimpse of Bharat Mandapam Convention Center at Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi
WhatsApp Image 2023-09-08 at 1.17.20 PM.jpeg
- September 08, 2023 13:12
Delhi hotels gear up to host G20 delegates
Delhi is gearing up to host the upcoming G20 Summit which is expected to bring together over 10,000 delegates from 19 member states, invited nations, and other guests. As the final preparations unfold for September 9-10, the Summit dates, the city’s renowned hospitality is being showcased through a variety of thoughtful gestures and offerings from hotels across the region.
“Over 30 carefully selected hotels in Delhi-NCR have been diligently preparing to provide comfortable accommodations for these esteemed guests,” said a source. Among the notable attendees, United States President Joe Biden is expected to stay at the ITC Maurya Sheraton. In a show of Indian warmth and culture, ITC has curated special gifts for the delegates, including scarves, stoles, local Indian sweets, and an array of art and craft items, such as miniature sculptures, all aimed at providing a glimpse into India’s rich heritage. Read more.
- September 08, 2023 13:08
G20 Summit live updates: Here's what US Treasury Secretary on challenges in issuing communique
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States was willing to work with India to help craft a communique at the end of the Group of 20 Summit in New Delhi over the weekend, but it would be a challenge.
“So I understand that this is challenging to craft such language, but I know the negotiators are discussing it, and working hard to do so and we stand ready certainly to work with India to try to craft a communique that successfully addresses this concern,” Yellen told reporters at a briefing (Reuters)
- September 08, 2023 12:28
G20 Summit live updates: Guests at Claridges will be welcomed with India Gate and Qutub Minar shaped sweets. According to reports, delegates from France will be hosted at this hotel.
claridges.jpg
- September 08, 2023 12:25
G20 Summit live updates: Battlelines over Russia’s war on Ukraine deepen on the eve of G20 Summit in Delhi
“Global leaders must make it clear Putin’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative has increased Russia’s global isolation and protect those whose lives have been devastated by Putin’s illegal war,” per a statement issued by the British High Commission in Delhi ahead of UK PM’s vistit to New Delhi to attend G20 Summit.
- September 08, 2023 12:21
G20 Summit live updates: Unique experiences for visitors at Bharat Mandapam| Cultural corridor
culture.jpg
Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit, will showcase a unique international project - ‘Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum’. The culture corridor will represent and celebrate the shared heritage of G20 members and invitee countries. It will incorporate iconic and notable cultural objects and heritage of the G20 members and 9 invitee countries.
This Culture Corridor will serve as a powerful platform for promoting understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural expressions, for knowledge sharing, inclusivity, and equality, and for fostering a sense of shared identity.
- September 08, 2023 12:19
In Pictures: G20 Summit live updates: Delegates at Taj Palace Hotel to be greeted with sand art, and staff donning national flag coloured turban and a special saree with traditional border
taj 1.jpg
taj 4.jpg
taj 2.jpg
taj 3.jpg
- September 08, 2023 12:14
G20 Summit live updates: G20 leaders start arriving in Delhi for G20 summit
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva are among the top leaders who arrived in the national capital on Friday morning for the G20 summit.
The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping’s annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.
- September 08, 2023 12:13
G20 Summit live updates: Security beefed up near Delhi’s Majnu ka Tilla in view of Tibetan protest
Ahead of the G20 summit, security forces have been deployed near north Delhi’s Majnu ka Tilla area in anticipation of a protest by some Tibetans on Friday, police officials said.
Majnu ka Tilla is a Tibetan settlement.
“We have barricaded a certain part of Majnu ka Tilla. Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told PTI.
The step has been taken in anticipation of a protest by Tibetans, the officials said.
The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in the national capital over the weekend.
- September 08, 2023 12:03
G20 Summit live updates: Modi-Biden to discuss host of issues on the sidelines
The US hopes to see “meaningful progress” in issues including the GE jet engine deal, the MQ-9 Reapers drones deal, on 5G/6G, on collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, and progress in the civil nuclear area as well during US President Joe Biden’s bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The two leaders are to meet on Friday on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Delhi.
- September 08, 2023 12:00
G20 Summit live updates: Argentina President arrives in New Delhi
arg.jpg
He was received by Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste.
- September 08, 2023 11:53
G20 Summit live updates: Former PM Deve Gowda not to attend G20 dinner due to health reasons
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said he would not attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday due to health reasons.
The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo on Friday said he has already communicated this to the Union government.
“I wish the G20 summit a grand success”, he said on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.
- September 08, 2023 11:52
G20 Summit live updates: “Still being negotiated,” European Council Prez on whether G20 will issue leaders’ declaration in view of differences over Ukraine conflict.
Russia continues to attack innocent civilians in Ukraine. EU will continue to back Ukraine, he added.
- September 08, 2023 11:49
G20 Summit live updates: We look forward to welcome African Union as permanent member of G20, says European Council President Charles Michel
- September 08, 2023 11:47
G20 Summit live updates: Mamata to travel to New Delhi for president’s G20 dinner in afternoon
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be travelling to New Delhi on Friday afternoon to attend President Droupadi Murmu’s dinner invitation on the occasion of the G20 meeting, officials said.
During her visit to the national capital, Banerjee will meet leaders of different political parties, besides attending the official engagements, they said.
The president will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit of world leaders.
Banerjee was earlier scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Saturday, but it was rescheduled to Friday owing to regulation of flight movements in the national capital due to the G20 summit, officials said. (PTI)
- September 08, 2023 11:45
G20 Summit live updates: What are India’s priorities for G20?
India has set out six key priorities for G20.
1. Green Development, Climate Finance & LiFE with a particular focus on climate finance and technology, as well as ensuring just energy transitions for developing countries.
2. Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth with a focus on areas that have the potential to bring structural transformation, including supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in global trade, promoting labour rights and welfare, addressing the global skills gap, and building inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems.
3. Accelerating Progress on SDGs which will include recommitment to achieving the targets set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a particular focus on addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure with a focus on promotion of a human-centric approach to technology and increased knowledge-sharing in areas such as digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, and tech-enabled development in sectors such as agriculture and education.
5. Efforts to reform Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century and create a more accountable, inclusive, and representative international system that is fit for addressing 21st century challenges.
6. Emphasis on Women-led Development and Emphasis on Inclusive Growth in order to boost socio-economic development and the achievement of SDGs.
- September 08, 2023 11:42
G20 Summit live updates: When will the world leaders arrive in New Delhi?
US President Joe Biden, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in India on Friday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also arrive in India on Friday.
- September 08, 2023 11:40
G20 Summit live updates: Here’s all you need to know about India Presidency
India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year from Indonesia. Over 200 meetings related to G20 have been organised in 60 cities across the country so far.
This is for the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
- September 08, 2023 11:39
G20 Summit live updates: What is G20?
The G20, also known as the Group of Twenty, is a forum comprises of 19 individual countries and the European Union. These member nations are major players in the global economy, collectively accounting for 85 per cent of the world’s economic output and conducting 75 per cent of global trade. G20 countries represent approximately two-thirds of the world’s total population.
flags.jpeg
Flags of G20 members are at display at the Summit venue in New Delhi
- September 08, 2023 11:34
G20 Summit live updates: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro
Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the New Delhi district on Friday morning while online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.
The New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11.59 pm because of the summit. Police have urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling or picnicking.
Movement of vehicles is being regulated in the New Delhi district but ambulances, locals and tourists staying in the area will be permitted to travel by presenting proper identification papers, police said. (PTI)
- September 08, 2023 11:33
G20 Summit live updates: Delhi under tight security cordon
Security has been beefed up across the national capital, especially in New Delhi district, on the eve of the G20 summit with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil in the city, PTI said in a report.
Markswomen and armed forces deployed at strategic locations, enhanced patrolling and intensive checking in border areas are some of the security measures taken by the Delhi Police ahead of the G20 summit that will be held here from September 9 to 10 at Pragati Maidan here.
Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police.
“From the airport to hotels and from hotels to the G20 summit venues, foreign delegates will be provided foolproof security by the Delhi Police during the prestigious summit,” a senior official said.
c0dfc9d4-c66f-4d31-9a08-3986a728c850.jpg
The otherwise busy Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road wears a deserted look on Friday morning.
- September 08, 2023 11:30
G20 Summit live updates: Fighter jets and drones turn India into a fortress for G-20
As the world’s most powerful leaders descend on New Delhi for the Group of 20 summit, India is pulling out all the stops, deploying fighter jets around the capital, painting murals on underpasses and chasing away packs of monkeys from government buildings.
The moment is a long-awaited milestone for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selling the world’s most-populous nation as an emerging superpower with the clout to navigate geopolitical tensions, economic slowdowns and rising food and energy prices. Over the weekend, he’ll test that thesis by welcoming US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other heads-of-state for one of the most important global gatherings of the year.
- September 08, 2023 11:27
G20 Summit live updates: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit. She was received by MoS for State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje
italy.jpg
F5e5iT3XoAAeAj5.jpg
- September 08, 2023 11:20
G20 Summit live updates: PM Modi scheduled to hold talks with Biden on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are set to hold bilateral talks on Friday evening with a focus on further solidifying the India-US comprehensive global and strategic partnership, a PTI report said.
The two leaders are expected to review ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas of clean energy, trade, high-technology, defence and how the two countries can contribute in dealing with some of the pressing challenges facing the world.
Modi is also likely to hold separate bilateral meetings on Friday with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.
The US President is visiting New Delhi to attend the G20 summit that is being held on September 9 and 10. It will be his first visit to India as the US President.
The last US President to visit India was Donald Trump in February 2020.
- September 08, 2023 11:19
G20 Summit live updates: US President Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit
image (1).jpg
US President Joe Biden on Thursday left for India where he would attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI report said.
Biden will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.
First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative.
Less than an hour before his departure for India, the White House said, “The President tested negative for Covid.” After arriving in New Delhi on Friday evening, President Biden is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi the same night.
Picture source: Reuters
- September 08, 2023 11:11
G20 Summit live updates: What is the theme of India’s G20 Presidency
The theme of India’s G20 Presidency - “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.
- September 08, 2023 11:10
G20 live updates: What is G20 Summit?
The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.
- September 08, 2023 11:09
G20 Summit live updates: PM Modi to have more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders over three days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders between Friday and Sunday as India hosts the G20 summit meeting over the weekend.
Official sources said he will hold bilateral meetings with the US president and the Bangladeshi prime minister on Friday at his official residence. He will also hold a meeting with the leader of Mauritius.
On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.
Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, the sources said.
The prime minister will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart. He will also have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, they said.
