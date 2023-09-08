September 08, 2023 21:49

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that there is progress in talks between India and Britain on a free trade agreement, but he “won’t rush” into the trade deal, according to a report by BBC.

Sunak is here to attend the G20 Summit on September 9-10.

The remarks assume significance as the 12th round of talks concluded last month between the officials of the two countries. The talks for the agreement were launched in January 2022.

According to the report, Sunak has said that he would not set a deadline for the conclusion of negotiations. - PTI